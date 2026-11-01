Pages: Is it better to have a good time or a good time?

Last Oct. 11, 2026,over 55,000 runners joined the 48th Chicago Marathon. Research shows that the average finish time is 4 hours, 30 minutes.

My time was 5 hours, 51 minutes. I ranked 47,799 among all finishers — placing me in the bottom 14 percent of all finishers.

This means that I had a BAD TIME, right? No! I had a good time.

So herein lies the great debate: Is one happier with a good (fast, clock-based) time or does one savor more the “good” (all-smiling, enjoyable) time?

That depends on how you choose to measure 42.195 kms.

In my case, I’m done chasing the clock. When I started long-distance running in 2007, my aim was to do a sub-Oprah (who finished in 4 hours, 29 minutes). Unfortunately, I was never able to do that. My fastest was a 4:47. I did another over 4:50. But after those, the finishes have been much slower.

Today, my goals have changed. And I’ve narrowed them down to just three:

1. I will not kill myself

2. I will not get injured

3. I will cross that finish line

I WILL NOT KILL MYSELF. Marathon running is no joke. The physical toll goes far beyond your casual 5K and your odds of dying are surely higher than while on a couch watching Netflix.

Based on statistics, only 1.3 million people finish a marathon each year. This translates to 0.17 percent of the global human population.

Being part of this “elite” group is triumph enough. At this point in my life, I’ve vowed not to kill myself during training or during the 42K race. (The Chicago Marathon champ Kiptum and I ran on the same asphalt and received the same medal anyway!)

I WILL NOT GET INJURED. One of the ways to get faster is to do speed work. It’s those intervals and tempo runs that make one faster. Are they too few? Yes. But I don’t care.

But when I incorporated those into my training the past few years, I’ve gotten injured. (You can ask Dr. Rhoel Dejaño and Dr. Tony San Juan how many times I’ve visited their clinics.) Nowadays, my training has focused only on the Sunday long runs and just one or two easy runs during the week.

After turning 50, I learned the hard way that pushing myself with speed work can come at a price. I’ve been hobbled with tendinitis, iliotibial (IT) band syndrome, plantar fasciitis and many other injuries.

I’d rather be slow and healthy than fast and injured.

I WILL CROSS THAT FINISH LINE. Yes! In Chicago, I ran alongside Willie De Guzman and we moved at a leisurely pace with lots of talking about life.

Our 5:45 pacer was JC Santa Teresa and he deployed a 2-1 run-walk plan. We ran for two minutes and did brisk walking for a minute. There were about 50 of us in that group, chatting, laughing and lifting one another up for hours.

Was I happy? Yes. It was my first time running with a pace group and it turned out to be the most enjoyable 26.2 miles I’ve ever run.

Years ago, my prayer at the starting line was: “Lord, please give me a good time — grant me a sub-5.”

Today, my prayer has changed:

“Lord, keep me standing, keep me smiling and let me cross that line healthy and strong at 54 years old.”