Pages: Is Pickleball a fad or it’s here to stay?

This new sport that involves unique terms like dink, ATP, paddle, stacking, and kitchen has turned thousands into athletes. Many who never played sports before are now on the courts, sweating and competing. Even longtime tennis and badminton players are making the switch.

Will the craze eventually fade? Some compare it to the Badminton Boom in the early 2000s, when warehouses became courts before the trend cooled off.

I don’t think so. First, Pickleball is so easy to learn. Unlike tennis, for example, which takes months or years to play a full game (the serve alone will require plenty of practice), in pickleball, within an hour or two, you’re already playing a game. More so if you have a background in these three sports that are closely knit to pickleball: ping-pong, tennis and badminton.

An easy-to-learn game means it’s for everybody. We know of families whose lolo, lola, daddy, mommy and kids all play. They rent one court and alternate playing doubles. You cannot do this with football or ice-skating or basketball or Hyrox.

Second, it’s social. Pickleball is now the best way for friends to meet up. The old version of “clubbing” meant meeting at 10 p.m. and drinking until 3 a.m. Today, clubbing means joining a pickleball club. This is amazing! From unhealthy habits to exercise and community. There are some venues (HQ Pickelball in the old GrandCon) that open 24 hours. And it’s full.

Is Pickleball here to stay? Yes. And it’s only getting started.