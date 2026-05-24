Pages: It doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to work

One of the biggest reasons many people fail to move forward in business and in life is this: they wait too long for perfection.

They want the perfect timing.

The perfect product.

The perfect plan.

The perfect conditions.

But after more than 30 years in business, I’ve learned something important:

Very often, success does not come from perfect execution. It comes from execution itself.

In many situations, it doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to work.

Here are four things I’ve learned about this mindset.

1. Perfection often creates paralysis

Many good ideas never become reality because people overthink them.

They keep revising.

Keep adjusting.

Keep waiting.

By the time they are ready, the opportunity has already passed or they’re too exhausted to start.

When our family acquired Thirsty Juices and Shakes in 1996, it was far from perfect. The systems were basic. The brand wasn’t known. The operations had many areas that needed improvement.

But we moved anyway because we believed in one simple insight: more people were beginning to value freshness and healthier food choices.

Over time, the concept worked. Today, Thirsty has more than 150 stores employing 200 people.

The same thing happened with many of our other brands, such as House of Lechon, Lantaw Native Restaurant and Top of Cebu. None of them started perfectly. Each one evolved through constant adjustments, customer feedback and learning along the way.

In business, momentum matters.

A working solution today is often far more valuable than a perfect solution six months later.

2. Most successful businesses started imperfectly

People often admire successful companies only after they become polished and refined.

What they don’t see are the messy beginnings.

The first store was imperfect.

The first menu was incomplete.

The first systems were inefficient.

The first people made mistakes.

Even many successful family businesses started with limited capital, simple setups and operational problems.

When we opened our first restaurants, we were learning every single day. We adjusted menus, improved service, corrected mistakes and refined systems over time.

Even today, after decades in business, we continue improving.

That is how most real businesses grow; not through perfection at the start, but through continuous improvement.

You start with what works, then make it better through Kaizen.

3. Customers care more about value than perfection

Most customers are practical.

They simply want something that solves a problem, gives convenience, saves time, or delivers value.

A customer entering House of Lechon mainly wants the most delicious pig in town, outstanding service and a memorable experience with family and friends.

A guest dining at Lantaw wants good food, beautiful surroundings and value for money.

A thirsty customer buying from Thirsty Juices and Shakes wants freshness, consistency and convenience.

Most customers are not looking for perfection. They are looking for reliability and value.

A restaurant dish does not have to be “Michelin-level” for customers to enjoy it.

A business presentation does not have to be flawless to close a sale.

A leader does not have to know all the answers to lead effectively.

Sometimes we create unnecessary pressure on ourselves trying to achieve standards far beyond what is actually needed.

Excellence is important.

But perfection is often unrealistic.

There is a big difference between doing something poorly and simply doing something imperfectly.

4. Action creates clarity

One of the greatest truths I’ve learned is this:

Clarity often comes after action, not before it.

Many things become clearer only after you begin.

Once you launch the product, you receive feedback.

Once you open the business, you learn what works and what doesn’t.

Once you start the project, solutions begin to appear.

Movement creates learning.

Standing still rarely does.

That is why many successful entrepreneurs are biased toward action. They understand that small imperfections can always be corrected later.

When we expanded brands like House of Lechon and Lantaw, many important lessons only became visible after opening the stores and operating them daily. Some ideas worked immediately. Others needed adjustment. But the clarity came because we acted and moved forward.

Opportunities lost through hesitation, however, are often gone forever.

Final thoughts

Of course, some things in life require precision. Integrity, safety, quality and honesty should never be compromised.

But in many areas of business and life, waiting endlessly for perfection can become an excuse for inaction.

Sometimes, the better approach is simple:

Start.

Adjust.

Improve along the way.

Because very often, it doesn’t have to be perfect.

It just has to work.