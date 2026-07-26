Pages: King in Philly

In my lifetime as a sports fan, I’ve had the privilege of watching two NBA games live.

The first was on Dec. 16, 2014, when the New York Knicks hosted the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden — the “World’s Most Famous Arena” and the home of the reigning NBA champs.

The second came on Oct. 29, 2018. It was the week before Jasmin and I were to run the New York City Marathon. Before heading back to Manhattan, we took the train to the “City of Brotherly Love.”

The Philadelphia 76ers were playing the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center (now called the Xfinity Mobile Arena).

Joel Embiid was the star. Alongside him were Ben Simmons and JJ Redick, the Lakers’ coach today. The Hawks, who lost badly, 113-92, were led by Trae Young. Even Jeremy Lin, the former “Linsanity” sensation, played nine minutes.

I loved our Philadelphia trip!

It all started with what I consider the best sandwich I’ve ever tasted: the Philly cheesesteak — a combination of thinly sliced beef, melted cheese and a crusty roll. Jasmin and I took ours at the Reading Terminal Market. We then made our way to the iconic Rocky Steps as we sprinted to the top, raised our arms in triumph and posed beside the Rocky Balboa statue.

Philadelphia is more than a sports city. It is one of America’s most historic places — the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence and home of the Liberty Bell.

Why this talk of Philadelphia and the 76ers?

Because of LeBron James.

For years, the rallying cry of the 76ers has been, “Trust the Process.” Now, the Process has a new partner.

In the three weeks of awaiting LeBron’s next destination, I hoped he’d choose Philadelphia. The reason: I loved the memories of the city. I also thought that Philly gave him the best chance to win one more championship.

Imagine LeBron sharing the court with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and V.J. Edgecombe? At this late stage of his career, LeBron can no longer average 28 PPG. He needs teammates who can carry the load during the regular season so he can be at his best when the playoffs arrive.

The 76ers haven’t won an NBA championship in 43 years, when Julius Erving and Moses Malone led them to the title. If the 41-year-old LeBron delivers another championship to Philadelphia, he’ll become the first player in NBA history to win titles with four different franchises — the Heat, Cavaliers, Lakers and 76ers.

Now imagine the possibilities. A seven-game Eastern Conference Finals between the 76ers and the New York Knicks. MSG vs. Philadelphia. LeBron vs. Jalen Brunson. Embiid vs. KAT.

Out West: Wembanyama’s Spurs against SGA and OKC.

Could the NBA ask for a better script?