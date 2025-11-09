Pages: Lead with questions

One of the most powerful tools a leader can use is not a statement but a question.

When I was new at leading, I thought leadership meant having all the answers. Over time, I learned that the best leaders don’t rush to answer; they pause to ask. A good question opens minds, sparks ideas and invites ownership. An answer, on the other hand, often closes the conversation.

1. The power of asking

Jim Collins, in Good to Great, wrote that great leaders “lead with questions, not answers.” That simple insight transforms how teams work. It shifts leadership from command to collaboration. In my own experience, a single question, “What do you think is the real issue here?” has often produced better insights than a dozen instructions or directives.

When we ask, “How can we do this better?” instead of declaring, “Here’s what we’ll do,” we empower people to think. We turn followers into contributors. When people help shape the solution, they take greater ownership of the outcome.

2. Creating a thinking culture

A questioning leader builds thinkers, not followers. Asking questions helps people develop judgment, initiative and accountability. It teaches them to see challenges not as burdens but as chances to grow.

That’s how I raised my five children. I didn’t always tell them what to do; I asked them what they thought they should do even to the extent of making a mistake. It wasn’t faster, but it built confidence and clarity the benefits of which we are now reaping. The same principle applies in business.

At The Pages Food Group, our meetings begin with questions like:

• What did we learn from last week’s results?

• What went right and what can we improve?

• What’s the one thing that will make the biggest difference this month?

Simple questions. But they keep everyone engaged, reflective and moving forward. Curiosity fuels progress.

3. Humility and curiosity

Behind every good question lies humility; the recognition that we don’t know everything. It takes strength, not weakness, to say, “Let’s explore this together.” Leadership is not about being the smartest in the room; it’s about creating a room where everyone thinks smarter together.

Final thoughts

The next time you lead, resist the impulse to instruct. Pause. Ask. You may be surprised by the answers and even more by the growth of the people who give them.