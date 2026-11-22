When you look at the NBA standings today, two teams stand at the top with identical scores: 14-3 numbers; an 82.4% winning percentage; and similar 7-2 home and 7-1 road win-loss records.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s only been one month since the season started, but if I had to pick the best NBA Finals scenario to tip off in June 2027, it would have to be the Luka vs. LeBron Show.

Think about it: LeBron James, just a few months ago, wore the purple and gold. He and Luka Doncic were brothers in the City of Angels.

LeBron’s decision last June to depart from LA was a shock. He resides in Brentwood and is building a $37 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Back home in LA, he often drives his 12-year-old daughter Zhuri to school or volleyball practice.

But LeBron’s move is looking perfect not just for him but also for the Lakers. It has allowed Luka to shine bright solo. He’s averaging 37.2 PPG and is a shoo-in for the MVP. And the 76ers? They’re my favorite team. I never fail to watch their YouTube highlights. There are JB, Maxey, VJ, and LeBron’s Paris Olympics teammate Joel Embiid.

KING VS. LUKA MAGIC. LeBron vs. Luka in the NBA Finals would be like Magic vs. Bird or LeBron vs. Steph. I’d dare say, if this happens, that it will be the most anticipated Finals of this era. (Last year’s Knicks vs. Spurs drew 20.6 million viewers per game, the highest since 1998.)

LIVE WATCH. I got the chance to watch the 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks back in October 2018. The venue in Philadelphia was the Wells Fargo Center; it’s now known as the Xfinity Mobile Arena. (Watching that game was a highlight of my trip with Jasmin — and so was climbing the “Rocky Steps,” though that’s another SunStar article soon when the movie, “I Play Rocky,” was released.)

SUBPLOTS. The player I remember most that night: JJ Redick. He shot four 3-pointers and scored 14 points. He wore the 76ers uniform! Today, we know him as the head coach of the Lakers.

Quentin Grimes and Matisse Thybulle, now with the Lakers, also used to play for the 76ers. And there’s Jaylen Brown. When the Boston Celtics won the 2024 crown, he was named the NBA Finals MVP. Standing across the court as the losers: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Two of the highest-paid athletes (Jaylen earns $57M and Luka gets $51M this season) would face off once more.

Plus, there’s James vs. James. I’m talking about father and son (Bronny) facing each other.

MY PICK. I know it’s still early in the season. They’ve only played 17 games and 65 more remain. Then the playoffs begin before the NBA Finals start on June 2, 2027 (US time). It’s a marathon. But I can’t help but get excited about these two squads and wish for their face-off.

Though I’ve been a lifelong Lakers fan since the days of Magic and Kareem, this time, I’m rooting for the 76ers. Philly hasn’t won a title since 1983, and LeBron, turning 42 next month, capturing his fifth NBA ring would be a Hollywood ending filmed in Philadelphia.