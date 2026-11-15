Pages: Lesson from Dad: having a world-class mindset

It’s my dad Bunny’s birthday today, November 16!

He turns 79 years young.

I say “young” because his favorite quote, which he often recites, is the poem “Youth” by Samuel Ullman.

“Youth is not a time of life; it is a state of mind.. It is a matter of will, a quality of the imagination, a vigor of the emotions...”

My dad embodies these words. At 79, he is full of vigor and energy.

BOOK LAUNCH. The other Saturday, we had a joint launch in Ayala Center Cebu for our books: “Bunny’s Pages” (a collection of his business articles here in SunStar) while mine is “John’s Pages” (articles from 1994 to 2024).

In our Q & A during the program, I was asked by my daughter Jana, our moderator, what’s the best lesson I learned from my dad was.

I gave two lessons or “gifts.”

THE GIFT OF SPORTS. My dad Bunny and mom Allen introduced us to sports at a very young age. We played basketball at the age of 9 in our Bacolod backyard each night (they built a lighted half-court), and they bought us bikes so that my brother Charlie and I would bike all weekend long.

THE GIFT OF TIME. My parents were always there for us: during our tennis games, declamation contests, school activities. I don’t remember a single important moment when my parents were not present. Presents, to them, meant presence.

Today, I’d like to add another birthday lesson from him:

Having a world-class mindset.

My dad has it and he’s tried to inculcate this in us, his children.

Whether it’s in business or in sports (the topics of our books), the most important quality is possessing a positive, winning attitude.

In business, this means that if you have a start-up or a product that’s unsuccessful, you don’t treat it as a defeat. You learn from it. You take every failure as an opportunity. And believe me, after 30+ years in business with our company, Pages Holdings Inc., we’ve had many, many mistakes and failures.

Problems are disguised as opportunities. There’s a term called Growth Mindset; I’ll add another: “Possibility Mindset.” It’s that attitude that always seeks to learn and improve behind every problem or failure.

This is what I’ve learned from my dad: It’s all in the mind; it’s all in the attitude. Two people can be presented with the same “problem” but the one with the right mindset will always find the good in the bad — and will win.

The same is true with sports.

While muscle and sweat — the physical — are essential in sports, it’s the mental game that’s even more important.

Roger Federer said it best in his 2024 Dartmouth College graduation speech. While he’s considered one of the all-time tennis greats, he’s only won 54% of the total points he’s played. Incredible. He’s won just over half of the points played.

This means Federer EXCELS AT LOSING. He doesn’t dwell on a bad point; he has a short-term memory to quickly forget the missed shot, so that he can focus on and win the next point.

“A setback is a setup for

a comeback.”

This is another good lesson to think about.

DAD, thank you for these lessons in life.

Happy birthday!