Pages: Lift weights now

When I was 14 years old, I fell in love with bodybuilding.

At 18, I competed in the Jr. Mr. Visayas bodybuilding contest at the YMCA. I didn’t win a medal, but I was hooked. I even dreamed of one day becoming Mr. Philippines.

Life, however, had other plans.

Work came first. Then came raising a family and building a business. Although I never stopped exercising, weight training gradually took a back seat. Walking, basketball, jogging, tennis and rebounding became my primary forms of exercise and for decades, I believed cardio was the gold standard.

I still believe in cardio.

But as I approach my 80th birthday next year, after returning to weight training just two months ago, I’ve come to realize there is something equally important — perhaps even more important as we grow older.

If you’re over 40, or better yet, over 30, don’t wait. Start lifting weights now.

1. Muscle is an investment, not a luxury.

Beginning around age 30, we naturally lose muscle mass unless we actively work to preserve it.

The problem is that muscle isn’t just about appearance. It affects our strength, balance, posture, metabolism, mobility and, ultimately, our independence.

I now think of muscle as a retirement fund for the body. The earlier you invest, the greater the dividends.

Waiting until you become weak is like waiting until retirement before you start saving.

2. Strength gives you freedom.

Since returning to weight training, I’ve noticed the difference in everyday life.

Carrying things is easier. Climbing stairs takes less effort. I’m longer conscious of my body exerting any effort while walking. Standing for long periods while giving talks or hosting is less tiring. Overall, I feel my whole being stronger and sturdier.

These aren’t athletic achievements. They’re the everyday activities that determine whether we remain active, capable and independent.

Business teaches us to prepare before a crisis. We buy insurance before an accident. We build cash reserves before a recession.

Our bodies deserve the same foresight.

Build strength before you need it.

3. Consistency beats intensity.

You don’t have to become a bodybuilder.

You don’t need to spend hours in the gym.

Two or three well-planned sessions each week, using proper form and gradually increasing resistance, can dramatically improve your health over time.

To make sure I stay consistent, I recently hired a trainer who comes to my home twice a week. It keeps me accountable and ensures that I train safely and correctly.

Just as successful businesses are built through small improvements repeated consistently, stronger bodies are built the same way.

The secret isn’t intensity.

It’s consistency.

Final thoughts

One of the biggest myths about aging is that becoming weak is inevitable.

I no longer believe that.

We can’t stop the clock, but we can influence how we age. Taking care of the body God has entrusted to us is one of the wisest investments we can make.

I wish I had continued lifting weights throughout my adult life.

But I’m grateful I started again.

There’s a Chinese proverb that says, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is today.”

The same is true for building strength.

Lift weights now.

Your future self will thank you.