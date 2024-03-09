Pages: Linsanity in Cebu

Jeremy Lin is in Cebu. Now 35 years old, the Taiwanese-American superstar is here representing the New Taipei team in the East Asia Super League (EASL) event held at the newly renovated Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

“LINSANITY” started as a phenomenon in the 2011-12 NBA season when he sparked a worldwide buzz while playing for the New York Knicks. In one historic game against the LA Lakers and Kobe Bryant, he led the Knicks to victory with 38 points. That moment became the story of a Netflix documentary that you ought to watch: “38 at the Garden.” Lin’s NBA career culminated in 2019 when he became the first Asian-American to win an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors.

Here in Cebu this weekend, sadly, Lin is injured and was unable to play last Friday, March 8, 2024 (plantar fascia). It’s unclear if he will play in today’s finale at the Hoops Dome.

Talking about his rehab, Lin offered some inspiring words in a Facebook post last Feb. 28:

“If I’m not content along the journey, I won’t be content even if I make it to my destination… As much as I like to think I am, I’m not actually in control of any timeline or outcome, only my approach to attack each day… Surrounding myself with value-aligned, pure people and immersing myself in a team brings me so much joy.. God, thank you for breath, life, opportunity and the amazing people you’ve put around me.”

SM SEASIDE ARENA. The visit of a worldwide celebrity like Jeremy Lin reminds me of the ongoing construction of the 13,000-seater SM Seaside Arena, slated for completion in 2025. Imagine — finally — Cebu having a worldclass sports and entertainment facility that can host NBA specials (when LeBron is retired?), Cesafi opening salvos, international volleyball events, and tennis exhibition games?

EDU CUP. The Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup starts today at the City de Mare at the SRP. The venue is a sprawling flat land right beside the Sinulog grounds (World Tent City). (This will be the same venue for the Cviraa and Palaro softball games.)

The Edu Cup started last year with eight teams and has now doubled to 16: Green Sox, KA2 Apparel Asturias, Shenica, UBros, Bandits, Tisa Softball Club, JR-P, JI Blues, Vikings C-10, Rebels, LA (Landing Airbase) Badass, JBR Megabolts, Punta Brewers, Salazar Blazers, Baracca Carcar City and Total Solar.

Opening ceremonies will start at 8 a.m. at the City de Mare after a brief motorcade. Cebu City South District Rep. Edu Rama will welcome the hundreds of players and softball enthusiasts and will also throw the ceremonial pitch.

The games will be held on four Sundays: March 10, 17, 24, and April 7 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is open to the public for free.

WOMEN’S MONTH. Last Friday, I met Tere Janea, a good friend and businesswoman who now runs TNR Events. She helped organize the Waterfront to Waterfront Run and the Cebu Duathlon.

Two Sundays from now on March 23, it’s the Empowered Half Marathon (21K, 10K and 5K) during this Women’s Month. I quote Tere on the added festivities: “Almost 2,000 Zumba enthusiasts will be joining! Dance into a world of women empowerment with ZES Madelle Paltu-ob! Join us for the ultimate Empowered Dance Fitness Concert at Waterfront on March 23 at 4 p.m.”