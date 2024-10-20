Pages: My Lola Taling’s prayer

Throughout my life, I’ve relied on a simple yet profoundly powerful prayer that my late Lola Taling imparted to me: “God is with me, God is helping me, God is guiding me.” These words have become my mantra, anchoring me during difficult times and moving me forward in moments of uncertainty. Over the years, this prayer has not only shaped my outlook but has also deeply influenced my actions, both personally and as an entrepreneur.

The first phrase, “God is with me,” serves as a constant reminder that I am never truly alone. In the face of life’s challenges—whether grappling with personal issues, navigating business hurdles, or enduring emotional hardships—this belief has strengthened my spirit. It reassures me that, no matter how hard the challenge or grave the danger, I do not stand alone. This awareness of God’s presence makes me resilient, enabling me to face challenges with calmness and assurance, knowing that every hardship is part of a greater plan.

“God is helping me,” the second part of the prayer, encourages me to focus on solutions rather than problems. In my life, I have faced obstacles that seemed insurmountable—unexpected financial crises, family concerns, and moments of self-doubt. In those trying times, I leaned heavily on this prayer, trusting that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

The final phrase, “God is guiding me,” speaks for me to trust in the process. I’ve made decisions throughout my journey—both in our business and in personal matters—that didn’t always align with the thinking of those closest to me. Yet, deep within, I felt a divine nudge urging me forward. I knew I wasn’t wandering blindly; I was being guided.

Together, these three phrases have given me a mindset of faith, resilience and strength. This prayer has taught me that even when things don’t go as planned, I am being led toward something better. I’ve come to accept that if it is meant for me, it will come into my life.

“God is with me, God is helping me, God is guiding me.” This simple prayer has been my anchor throughout my life, and it can become yours too.