Pages: My mom Allen

I’m inspired by the sharings of two of my favorite columnists.

Publio “Pubs” Briones wrote about reaching the golden age of 50 in his “On The Go” column last Saturday. He spoke of challenges with his eyesight and hairline in the funny piece, “What it’s like to be in my 50s.”

Melanie Lim, the day after, in her award-winning column, “Wide Awake,” and in a piece entitled, “Proof of Age,” spoke of a recent experience at a pharmacy when the guard wouldn’t believe that she’s a senior citizen. (Confession: Melanie was my UP Cebu College marketing professor, alongside my wife Jasmin.. and she’s the best. One more admission: I agree with the guard! I saw Melanie at the Press Freedom Week columnists’ night last week and she’s younger-looking than me and Pubs.)

Pubs and Melanie, aside from being SunStar writers, share one more passion. Both are runners. Pubs runs from Monday to Friday at the CCSC oval, while Melanie has hurdled half-marathons and will run the 25K in the 2025 Cebu Marathon.

So if Pubs turned 50 and Melanie is 60, I’m inspired to write about someone very, very close to me who’s more than a decade older.

She’s my mom, Maria Elena “Allen” Castelo Zaldarriaga.. who will turn 75 this May.

How young is she? Two days ago in Iloilo, she sent me a message with an all-smiling, all-sweating photo of her finishing a 7-km. run with the caption, “Bright 7K day!”

Yes, nearly three-quarters of a century old, my mom still has enough energy to outrun and outwork many 30-year-olds.

She founded our school, Bright Academy / Play House Children’s Center, back in 1992. And though 32 years have passed, her love for her students is just as strong as it was when our family first converted a small garage into a classroom in Paradise Village.

My mom is often at the Bright Academy campus in Banilad as early as 7:15 a.m. and works tirelessly all day long. And what gives her extra power is her almost-daily exercise routine.

Walking/running is her favorite. On early (5:30 a.m.) Sunday mornings, she’d be at the Cebu Business Park to trek the winding roads for two hours. We’d message each other after and I’m often amazed that she’s outrun me with a farther distance.

Recently, she sent me this Viber message: “10 w/ 4... can you take a guess?”

I knew what it was: 10 kilometers including four bridges.

One of her goals is to run bridges around the world. And so in every city that my mom visits, she climbs the bridge. Golden Gate. Sydney Harbour. Brooklyn. London Bridge.

Did I tell you she’ll be turning sweet 75 soon?

I think all of us can learn a couple of lessons from my mom.

First, love what you do. There is no more passionate person that I know with children than my mom Allen.

Second.. “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.” That’s a mantra that my mom lives by. And it shows in her physique; still very slim and fit at her age. (Another confession: My only gripe with my mom, because of her healthy eating habits, is that she did not take after her mom, our Lola Ita. Our Lola loved Coca-Cola and imparted this “Coke addiction” to all of her apos. My mom is the exception. She never drinks Coke.)

“You don’t stop running because you get old; you get old because you stop running.”

To my running idol, I love you, Mom!