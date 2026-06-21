Pages: Next point. Next play.

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned in business did not come from a boardroom. It came from sports.

Athletes have a simple but powerful mindset: next point, next play.

Alexandra Eala practices it. Jalen Brunson is a master of it.

When a basketball player misses a shot, the game doesn’t stop. When a tennis player loses a point, she immediately prepares for the next one. Athletes don’t have the luxury of dwelling on mistakes because the game keeps moving.

Business and life are no different.

The people who succeed are often not those who make the fewest mistakes. They are the ones who recover the fastest.

Here are four lessons I’ve learned from adopting a “next point, next play” mindset.

1. Don’t get stuck celebrating victories

Success can be dangerous if we stay too long in it.

A good month in sales, a successful opening, or a major achievement deserves appreciation; but not complacency.

I was guilty of this as a young life insurance agent in Bacolod City. After closing a sale, I would celebrate instead of immediately building on the momentum.

Today, I advise salespeople that the best time to make another sale is right after making one.

This is also what we practice in our company. We don’t sit on our laurels. We keep building momentum.

Many businesses decline not because they failed, but because they became too comfortable after succeeding.

Every win should be followed by one question:

What’s the next play?

2. Don’t overthink your mistakes

We all make bad decisions.

Last year, we had to close five non-performing restaurants. A few key executives underperformed and we had to let them go. Some promising opportunities were also missed.

The temptation is to replay these moments repeatedly in our minds.

But there is a difference between learning from a mistake and living inside it.

The first creates growth. The second creates paralysis.

Extract the lesson, make the adjustment and move on.

The next play is always more important than the previous one.

3. Stay present

Many people live in one of two places: the past or the future.

They either regret yesterday or worry about tomorrow.

But execution only happens in the present.

Ask yourself:

What is the most important thing I can do right now? The moment you find it, close that open loop fast.

Often, progress comes from doing one simple task well before moving on to the next.

The future is built one play at a time.

4. Build resilience, not perfection

Perfection is impossible.

Resilience is trainable.

The goal is not to avoid setbacks. The goal is to shorten the recovery time.

When something goes wrong, avoid asking, “Why is this happening to me?”

Instead, ask, “What is the next best action?”

That single question keeps you moving.

And movement creates momentum.

Over time, momentum compounds. It becomes the reward for doing the right things consistently.

Final thoughts

In business, in sports and in life, the score is never determined by one bad point or one great play.

It is determined by what you do immediately after.

Don’t linger too long on victories.

Don’t dwell too long on disappointments.

Reset.

Refocus.

Move forward.

Because the people who win are not necessarily the smartest or the most talented.

Very often, they are simply the ones who have trained themselves to say:

Next point. Next play.