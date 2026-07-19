Pages: Not minding the noise

If you want to build anything worthwhile, a business, a career, or a meaningful life, you must learn one important skill:

Don’t mind the noise.

The world is full of opinions. Some are worth listening to. Many are not.

People will question your decisions, criticize your choices, compare your progress, and sometimes even hope you’ll fail. If you react to every opinion, you’ll spend your life defending yourself instead of building your future.

I’ve learned that one of the greatest advantages in life is knowing what deserves your attention and what doesn’t.

1. Stay focused on your mission.

Every entrepreneur eventually encounters noise.

Some people will tell you you’re moving too fast. Others will say you’re too slow. Some will insist your idea won’t work. Others will remind you that someone else has already done it.

If I had listened to every opinion, we would never have entered the restaurant business. We probably wouldn’t have bought Thirsty Juices and Shakes in 1996 either.

Of course, constructive criticism is valuable. I welcome it because it helps me improve.

But random criticism from people who have never built what you’re trying to build deserves far less weight.

Listen carefully to people who genuinely want you to succeed, not simply to those with the loudest voices.

2. Let your results do the talking.

You don’t have to answer every critic.

The time and energy spent arguing are far better invested in improving yourself, your product, serving your customers, developing your people, or finding the next opportunity.

I’ve discovered that silence, combined with consistent execution, is often the most powerful response.

In the end, results always speak louder than explanations.

3. Protect your mind, time and energy.

Today, noise is everywhere.

Politics, impeachment hearings, corruption scandals, social media, breaking news, endless opinions, unsolicited advice, and the constant temptation to compare ourselves with others.

If we’re not careful, we can spend hours consuming information that adds very little value to our lives.

I’ve become more intentional about protecting my mind, my time and my energy. I constantly ask myself a simple question:

What is the most productive use of my time right now?

Then I do that.

Your attention is one of your most valuable assets. Spend it wisely.

Final thoughts

People will always have something to say. That will never change.

Your responsibility is not to silence the noise but to keep moving forward despite it.

The people who accomplish the most are not those who face the least criticism. They are the ones who refuse to let distractions pull them away from what truly matters.

Keep your eyes on your mission.

And let your life, not the noise, tell your story.