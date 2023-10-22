Pages: On branding, taglines and slogans

A favorite expression of mine is “the world has changed and if we don’t adapt, we perish.” Bill Gates, Microsoft’s billionaire-founder, once said that Microsoft is two years away from bankruptcy. Most probably, he was just stressing a point because at that time he was the world’s richest man. But his statement struck a chord with me. It’s been my constant reminder to never stop improving and to focus hard on our businesses or we fail. For me, success is a journey, not a destination. Therefore, I must never, ever, sit on my laurels.

In today’s hyper-competitive business landscape, establishing a strong brand could mean success or failure for your venture. Consumers are bombarded with choices, and one must find innovative ways to stand out and connect with customers for the long haul. This is where branding, taglines, and slogans come into play. Here’s what I can share with you about them.

1. UNDERSTANDING THE BASICS OF BRANDING. Branding encompasses the visual and emotional identity of your business. It’s not just a logo or color scheme; it’s the essence of what your company represents. The first thing we did after we bought Thirsty 27 years ago was to redesign its logo. Under the word Thirsty, we placed “Juices and Shakes” to highlight our products. We then added the tagline “The Healthy Way.” Our slogan hasn’t changed since day one which is “Fresh is Best!” Fast forward to today. Thirsty Juices and Shakes has remained a strong and robust brand. And when we ask people why they buy Thirsty, their frequent answer is, “because it is healthy.” Branding works. Credit also goes to my eldest son, John, for leading this brand to the top of the heap today.

2. CRAFTING A MEMORABLE TAGLINE. A tagline is like the elevator pitch of your brand. A brief statement that encapsulates what you’re all about. When Casino Español de Cebu decided to sell proprietary ownership shares to the public in 2002, the board appointed me to head its marketing committee with the late Bobby Aboitiz and Earl Kokseng as members. The first thing I did was to come up with a compelling tagline. I told myself: The club is now 80 years old; members and their families grew up with it; family celebrations like baptisms, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries are frequently held there. In other words, Casino Español is all about traditions. Guess what tagline I came up with? Casino Español de Cebu -- “Own a Piece of Tradition.” This tagline resonated so well with the buyers that we successfully raised the P300 million needed to finish the new building, free of debt. Taglines work.

3. UNDERSTANDING YOUR MARKET. Your branding efforts should align with your target market’s preferences and values. A thorough understanding of your customers will help you shape a brand image that resonates with them. When my son Charlie conceptualized Mr. Sizzlers for SM Seaside City Cebu late in 2022 he knew exactly what his target customers wanted. Thus, he came up with the tagline “Unli Rice & Gravy” as part of its logo and messaging. And to top it all, he raffled two scooter motorcycles that were exhibited at the restaurant’s entrance. These two brilliant moves coupled with good food, outstanding customer service and affordable offerings, helped catapult Mr. Sizzlers Unli Rice & Gravy into a strong brand in record time.

4. ADAPTING TO THE TIMES. While consistency is important, companies must be adaptable to evolving trends and customer expectations. My youngest son, Michael, in his desire to offer affordable but good quality meals for students, workers and young professionals came up with our newest brand, Pinutos Ni Manong. His banana leaf-wrapped rice toppings cost only P65 to P95 each. We recently opened our first Pinutos Ni Manong Restaurant beside the Esso Gas Station in Banilad and it’s gaining traction fast.

5. ONLINE PRESENCE. In today’s digital world, your online presence is often the first impression you make on potential customers. When compared to television, radio and print of the past, social media today comes out more cost-effective, faster and with a wider reach. It was an advantage that we embraced its potential to promote and brand-build our restaurants early on. Currently, we have in-house digital marketers as well as freelance experts in our organization.

6. FEEDBACK AND CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT. Actively seek feedback from customers and employees. Use this feedback to refine your branding strategy. Be open to change if it can enhance your brand’s impact. My daughter Cheryl, who runs House of Lechon, Ribhouse in Gaisano Country Mall, Taters Snacks and Rich Beauty and Wellness, is a stickler for customers’ feedback. She continuously use questionnaires to find out whether her team is satisfying our customers or not. This is one reason why the customer service level in all the stores that she’s managing is always up there. Additionally, anyone who reserves through me to dine at our restaurants, I always message after, “May I ask how your dining experience was?” Every feedback that we have received using this channel has helped improved our restaurants tremendously.

In today’s highly competitive business environment, the power of branding, taglines, and slogans cannot be overstated. They are the means to convey your brand’s identity and promise to customers. By understanding your market and being adaptable, you can create brands that not only survive but thrive in the fast-paced world of business. Remember, a strong brand is an invaluable asset in building customer loyalty, driving success and, hopefully, let you pass on your family businesses to the next generation.