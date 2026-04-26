Pages: One small habit that says a lot about you

People who know me well will tell you one small thing about me: I try very hard not to be late. Whether it’s a board meeting, a business appointment, a speaking engagement, or even a simple gathering with family and friends, I make it a personal rule to arrive on time, or a little early.

Over the years, I’ve realized that punctuality is not really about the clock. It reflects something deeper; how we think about discipline, respect and responsibility.

Here are four simple reasons why I’ve made punctuality a habit.

1. Respect for other people’s time

When someone agrees to meet you at a certain time, they are setting aside a portion of their day for you and being late means taking time that belongs to someone else.

I’ve always believed that respecting another person’s time is, in essence, respecting the person.

If I say I will be there at 10, I do my best to be there at 10, or earlier. It’s a small act, but it communicates seriousness, consideration and professionalism without saying a word.

2. Preparation creates punctuality

Most people who are late are not careless — they simply underestimate how long things take.

Traffic, parking, last-minute calls and unexpected delays; these are part of daily life. That’s why I plan ahead. I leave earlier than necessary and build in a buffer, considering how bad Cebu’s traffic is nowadays.

When I have multiple appointments, I consciously create space between them. Many times, I’ve had to say, “I’m sorry, I have to leave in two minutes; I don’t want to be late for my next appointment.”

That simple discipline protects not just my time, but the time of others as well.

3. Discipline in small things builds discipline in big things

In business, we often talk about big strategies and bold decisions. But in reality, success is built on small, repeated disciplines.

Being on time is one of them. It trains the mind to honor commitments and follow through — consistently.

If we cannot manage something as basic as time, it becomes much harder to manage the bigger responsibilities that leadership demands.

4. Your reputation is built quietly

People don’t form opinions about us based on one big moment. They form them through small, repeated actions.

Consistently being late may seem harmless, but over time it creates a perception of unreliability.

On the other hand, when people know you show up when you say you will, trust begins to build. You become known as someone dependable.

And in business, as in life, trust is one of the most valuable assets we can have.

Final thoughts

After many years in business and leadership, I’ve come to believe that punctuality is really about character.

It reflects respect for others, discipline within ourselves and reliability in our commitments.

It is a small habit. But like many small habits practiced daily, it quietly builds the foundation for a successful life and a life that others can depend on.