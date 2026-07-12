Pages: Optional thinking

One mindset that has helped me immensely in business and in life is what I call optional thinking.

Most people think in a straight line. They see only one way to solve a problem, one path to take, or one answer to a question.

Successful entrepreneurs rarely think that way.

Instead, they ask a simple but powerful question:

What are my other options?

The moment we realize we have options, we become less anxious, more creative and better decision-makers.

Here are four ways optional thinking has served me over the years.

1. Never accept the first answer

When faced with a challenge, many people assume there is only one solution.

There usually isn’t.

If sales are slowing down, can we introduce a new product? Improve service? Reduce costs? Reach a different market? Strengthen our marketing?

The first answer is rarely the only answer.

About 20 years ago, sales at Thirsty Juices and Shakes were steadily declining. Instead of accepting that trend, we searched for other options. One simple idea emerged: introduce a small (eight-ounce) size cup across our product line. That single decision helped reverse the decline and gave customers a more affordable choice.

Whenever you face a problem, train yourself to ask:

What else can we do?

2. Build options before you need them

The best time to create options is when things are going well.

Build cash reserves.

Develop multiple suppliers.

Cross-train your people.

Strengthen relationships.

Expand your network.

In business, options create resilience and confidence.

In 2015, our Lantaw Restaurant in Busay was performing well when we were offered the opportunity to open at Tops. We didn’t hesitate. To distinguish it from Lantaw, we named it Top of Cebu. That decision proved invaluable because just two years later, our lease in Busay was not renewed.

Preparation creates flexibility. People without options are often forced to react. People with options are able to choose.

3. Avoid all-or-nothing thinking

Sometimes we create unnecessary pressure by believing everything depends on one outcome.

We tell ourselves:

“This has to work.”

“This is my only chance.”

“If this fails, everything is over.”

Most of the time, those statements simply aren’t true.

Life is rarely a single door.

There is usually another opportunity, another strategy, another direction.

Sometimes the path we didn’t choose turns out to be the better one.

When one door closes, don’t waste your energy staring at it.

Ask instead:

What other door can we open?

4. Optional thinking builds confidence

Confidence doesn’t come from believing everything will go according to plan.

It comes from believing that whatever happens, you’ll find another way.

That mindset reduces fear and increases resilience.

Obstacles stop looking like dead ends and start looking like detours.

Entrepreneurs who endure for decades are often not the smartest people in the room.

They are simply the ones who have developed the habit of finding alternatives.

They understand that there is almost always another move available.

Final thoughts

The opposite of optional thinking is feeling trapped.

When we believe we have no choices, stress rises and creativity disappears.

But the moment we ask, “What are my options?”, our minds begin to open.

Remember:

There is almost always another way.

Another supplier.

Another strategy.

Another opportunity.

Another door.

The people who thrive in business and in life are not necessarily those with the best circumstances.

They are those who have trained themselves to look beyond the obvious.

Because in business, as in life, having options is one of the greatest competitive advantages you can ever develop.