Pages: Pato Gregorio as the next DOT secretary?

TWO Sundays ago, on March 8, 2026, I sat beside Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and asked him a question: “I heard you might be the next DOT secretary?”

He laughed.

But as he delivered his speech during the 40th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards, I realized the connection between sports and tourism. Here are some portions of PSC Chairman Pato’s speech:

“It is always a special feeling to be back here. Cebu holds a personal place in my story, especially related to sports tourism. That is why in PSC we are pushing aggressively for sports tourism. It was Cebu that showed me. Even then (early 2000s when he was the GM of Waterfront Hotel), Cebu already understood the value of sports tourism: how it develops champions, how it connects people, how it showcases places, people, and culture. Cebu was well ahead of its time.

“Coming back here, I’ve realized how much I miss Cebu. And I think it’s because I haven’t heard as much as I expected to hear from Cebu in the national sports conversation in the past few years. Still, it produced champions: June Mar Fajardo, Mark Magsayo, Elreen Ando, Mary Joy Tabal, Pearl Cañeda and Wilbert Aunzo.

“Cebu’s sports heritage runs deep. It remains the beating heart of arnis/eskrima (Cañete Family/Doce Pares Eskrima), a pantheon of boxing (Donnie Nietes, Gerry Peñalosa), the vibrant hub of dancesport (Ed Hayco), and the premium choice for unforgettable road-based competitions (marathons, triathlons, cycling). That tells me something very important: the fire in Cebu never went out. And if the fire never went out, then this moment is not about starting something new. This moment is about Cebu rising again.

“The future of sports tourism is rising in Cebu. First, SM chairman Hans Sy is building the SM Seaside Arena — opening this June. Second, PSC is partnering with UP Cebu to build the National Academy of Arnis — this will make Cebu the global center of eskrima.

“Third, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas will be hosting major Fiba games here in 2027. And who knows? Maybe we can also have a WTA 125 or 250 in Cebu soon? Fourth, in 2028, Cebu is hosting the Asian Beach Games: over 3,000 athletes around Asia in over 19 sports disciplines. Because of Cebu, they will all fall in love with the Philippines. I repeat: it’s time for Cebu to rise again.

“This morning, I visited the iconic, historical Cebu Coliseum and I saw how it still stands so strong after more than six decades (since 1962): modernizing and evolving in the heart of Cebu. Sports moves this city like no other.

“I’m sure in the next two years, the Queen City of the South will show its might as the national powerhouse of sports tourism. It will be a centerpiece in the realization of our vision for Philippine sports: from grassroots to gold, from gold

to greatness.

“Cebu must be at the forefront of this movement. Let’s continue to collaborate closely. It will be Cebu’s gift to national renewal. Let’s continue to make the nation smile. Daghang salamat sa tanan.”