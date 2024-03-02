Pages: Popoy Navarro: Continuing dad Rico’s legacy

SM2SM RUN. Starting at 3:30 a.m. this morning, 13,000 runners will converge in SM Seaside City and join the SM2SM Run. Now on its 12th year, this event started by SM’s top official Marissa Fernan has become one of the must-join races in Cebu. It not only offers plenty of options (4K, 8K, 12K and 21K) but also a deluge of cash and raffle prizes (worth P2 million), including a new Suzuki Dzire.

Kudos to Marissa Fernan, Anton del Prado, Anther Infante and the entire team (plus race director Joel Baring) for this transformation... SM: Sports Mecca.

POPOY NAVARRO. There is a newly installed Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 director and it’s Josemaria Rafael “Popoy” Navarro. A top marketing and sports executive of Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Popoy is the eldest son of our dear friend Rico Navarro, who sadly passed away in 2020. Rico was the athletic head of SHS-Ateneo and a sportswriter for The Freeman. Popoy is continuing the legacy of his father by organizing the Cebu Youth Basketball League and spearheading the SBP, the country’s NSA for basketball.

I quote Popoy Navarro with SBP’s busy schedule next week:

HERE WE GO! SBP Region 7 will be welcoming Coach Norman Black to Cebu this March 8 to 9. (Coach Norman Black is an 11-time PBA Champion Coach and the head coach of the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles when they won five straight UAAP from 2008-2012.)

Coach Norman will be here for a series of exciting grassroots basketball activities: 1. Elite Combine for the top 16-under talents in Cebu. This is a BY-INVITE only camp; 2. Kids Basketball Clinic in partnership with the City of Talisay.; 3. FREE Coaches Seminar and Discussion. All events are open to the public.

CVIRAA. The last time Cebu City hosted the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) meet was in May 2014. Ten years later, it will return to Region 7’s biggest city when 10,000 athletes are expected to arrive for the weeklong tournament that features 28 sports.

The opening ceremonies will be on May 4 at the Cebu City Sports Center; the games will run from May 5 to 9; and the closing is on May 9 at the World Tent City/SRP.

PALARO. Two months after Cebu City’s hosting of the Cviraa, it’s the entire country as 12,000+ athletes representing 17 regions will gather for the Palarong Pambansa. Opening ceremonies are on July 9 and closing on July 16 with the competition in between.

After we got the nod to host the 64th edition of the Palaro last year, we assembled a team of sports enthusiasts to help coordinate the activities and to prepare the playing venues.

I am proud to announce our sports directors for Palaro 2024:

Archery (Don Sombrio), Arnis (Gerald Cañete), Athletics (Danny Villadolid), Badminton (Mitch Fernandez), Baseball (Richard Caballes), Basketball 5X5 and 3X3 (Felix Tiukinhoy, Jr.), Billiards (Omar Ylanan), Boxing (Chao Sy), Chess (Raffy Osumo), Dancesport (Loloi Rendon), Football (Rodney Orale), Futsal (Jinggoy Roa), Gymnastics (Mikhaela Silverio), Pencak Silat (Marvin Jumalon), Sepak Takraw (Marlon Gicain), Softball (Brando Velasquez), Swimming (Cathy Vestil), Table Tennis (Jessica Honoridez), Taekwondo (Tony del Prado), Lawn Tennis (Fritz and Jun Tabura), Volleyball (Chad Salimbangon), Wrestling (Wendell Gimena), Wushu (Mario Casinillio). There will also be four special Para Games: Bocce and Goal Ball (Jana Pages), athletics and swimming.