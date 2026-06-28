Pages: Protecting my energy

As I’ve grown older, I’ve become more intentional about protecting one of my most valuable resources: my energy.

We often talk about managing our time. But I’ve learned that managing our energy is even more important.

Time is fixed. We all get 24 hours a day. Energy, however, rises and falls. It can be built up or quietly drained away, depending on how we live, who we spend time with and what we allow into our minds.

Here are four lessons I’ve learned.

1. I’m selective about the people I spend time with

Energy is contagious.

Some people energize me. Others deplete me.

Some inspire, encourage and challenge me to become better. Some constantly complain, criticize and focus on problems without offering solutions.

I’m not suggesting we avoid difficult people altogether. Life and business require us to work with all kinds of personalities.

But I’ve learned not to make negativity part of my daily environment.

Sometimes, protecting my energy means protecting my boundaries.

2. I eliminate unnecessary decisions

Decision-making consumes energy.

That is why I try to simplify many aspects of my daily routine.

I wake up and sleep at almost the same time every day. I maintain habits that have become automatic.

The fewer trivial decisions I make, the more mental energy I preserve for decisions that truly matter.

Successful people often have disciplined routines not because they are rigid, but because they are efficient.

Discipline conserves energy.

3. I guard what enters my mind

Our minds are constantly being fed information.

News, social media, videos and endless notifications compete for our attention.

Not everything deserves access to my mind.

If I consume fear, anger and outrage all day, I cannot expect to feel energized afterward.

I’ve learned to be intentional about what I read, watch and listen to. I monitor my self-talk constantly.

I try to feed my mind with ideas that educate, inspire and help me grow.

Our minds are valuable real estate. We must protect them carefully.

4. I take care of my physical health

Energy begins with the body.

I exercise regularly. Having a gym, a sauna and a pool at home is an advantage. I prioritize sleep and try to eat wisely.

As I turn 80 next year, I’ve become even more aware that good health is one of life’s greatest assets.

No amount of success can compensate for a body that is constantly exhausted.

Health is not simply about adding years to our lives. It is about adding life to our years.

Protecting my energy starts with taking care of myself. Don’t wait until you reach 60; start today.

Final thoughts

Many people believe they need better time management.

Perhaps what they really need is better energy management.

The quality of our energy influences the quality of our decisions, our relationships, our leadership and, ultimately, our lives.

Our energy is finite.

I’ve learned to spend it only on what matters most.