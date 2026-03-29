Pages: Robust dialogue

In many organizations and even in families, people avoid difficult conversations. They stay quiet to avoid conflict, to be polite, or to keep the peace. But over time, the absence of honest conversation doesn’t create harmony; it creates misunderstanding, poor decisions, and hidden frustrations.

I have seen this play out more times than I can count, in boardrooms and at the dinner table alike.

One concept I have come to value deeply — in business, in our family enterprise, and at home — is what’s called robust dialogue. I first encountered the term in Execution: The Discipline of Getting Things Done by Larry Bossidy and Ram Charan, published in 2002. It stopped me in my tracks when I read it, because it gave a name to something I had long sensed was missing in too many organizations I’d been part of.

Robust dialogue means people can speak openly, disagree respectfully, and discuss important issues honestly without fear of offending others or damaging relationships.

It is not always comfortable. But in my experience, it is always necessary. Especially now, in the more challenging times we are all navigating.

1. Robust dialogue leads to better decisions

Early in my career, I sat in meetings where everyone nodded along with the person in charge. I did it too. It felt safer. But looking back, I can see clearly how much damage that silence did: risks that went unspoken, problems that surfaced too late, decisions made on incomplete pictures.

When robust dialogue is present, more ideas come to the table. More risks are named. More options get weighed. Decisions become better simply because they are grounded in fuller, more honest information.

I’ve come to believe this: many bad decisions are not caused by bad people. Incomplete conversations cause them.

2. Silence is expensive

Avoiding a difficult conversation may feel like the easier path in the moment. Trust me, I understand the temptation. But I have paid the price for it and I have watched others pay a far higher price. Small problems become big ones. Misunderstandings fester. Resentments build quietly beneath the surface. Opportunities disappear because no one feels safe enough to question a direction. I have seen situations where one honest conversation, yes, one, could have saved months, even years, of poor execution. I remind myself of this often: one hard conversation today is almost always cheaper than ten months of going in the wrong direction.

3. Robust dialogue builds trust

Here is the part that surprised me most when I first began practicing this: organizations and families that embrace robust dialogue tend to have more trust, not less. At first, that seems counterintuitive. Wouldn’t all that honesty cause friction? In my experience, the opposite is true. When people know that issues can be raised openly, that nothing important is being hidden, that problems will be surfaced early rather than buried — something shifts. People relax. They engage more fully. They stop guarding themselves. Trust is not built by always agreeing with each other. Trust is built when people know they can speak and be heard.

Final thoughts

I have learned this lesson slowly, over many years in business and in our family enterprise, sometimes the hard way: No robust dialogue. No good decisions. No good decisions. No good future.

If we want better organizations, better teams, and better families, we have to be willing to do the uncomfortable thing: to talk openly, listen carefully, disagree respectfully, and then decide wisely together. That, in my experience, is where the real work happens.

And that is the power of robust dialogue.