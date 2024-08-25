Pages: Sometimes you Win, Sometimes you Learn

LAST Saturday, I was asked by CCSC commissioner and UC athletic director Jessica Jawad Honoridez to give a talk during the opening of the 32nd Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup at the Cebu Coliseum. Here’s my message:

“Maayong buntag! Comm. Jessica Honoridez, congratulations for organizing the country’s longest-running table tennis event and one of the biggest, with over 1,000 participants. Jessica and I were together at the Paris Olympics.

At the Olympics, I had tickets to watch the semifinals of table tennis. But I had to give them up because it was at the same time as the competition of Elreen Ando. At the weightlifting competition, Jessica and I both watched Elreen Ando place sixth and get a Philippine record.

At the Paris Olympics, one of the most popular athletes among the 10,000 Olympians was Lebrun. Now, when I say “LeBron,” I know everyone will think of the NBA superstar. But to you, table tennis fans, you know that I’m not talking about LeBron James but about Felix Lebrun. He ended up winning two bronze medals for France, one in individual and one with his brother Alexis in the team event. Felix is only 17 years old — one of the youngest medalists in the Paris Olympics. Felix was a hero in France.

Here among you, I see many young athletes. Our hope is that, one day, some of you will represent the Philippines in the Olympics. We have the LA Olympics in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032. You can be the Felix Lebrun of the Philippines.

Here’s my message to everyone this morning: Sometimes you Win, Sometimes you Learn.

This is a fundamental truth in sports: there will be very few winners and many, many losers. It doesn’t matter what event. Jawad Cup. Palaro. Batang Pinoy. Olympics.

This is a fact of life and of sports: there will be more losers than winners. In the Jawad Cup, you have 13 categories. This means that there will only be 13 champions. There will be hundreds who will not win and climb the podium.

Of course we want to win: Wins are exciting. We are happy. We pump our fist. Our friends and family congratulate us. They validate our dedication and hard work. They give us a sense of accomplishment. But let’s also remember, it’s not just about winning.

Losses can be tough to accept. They can shake our confidence. After a loss, we question our abilities. But, it’s in these moments that we have the greatest opportunity to learn and grow. Losses can teach us valuable lessons about perseverance and resilience.

The athlete’s journey is not a straight line. It’s a winding path filled with ups and downs. What’s important is to embrace both the wins and the losses as stepping stones on our journey. Every challenge and setback is an opportunity to grow and to become a better table tennis player. Because it’s not just about winning; it’s about the continuous cycle of learning and improving.

To all the participants of the 32nd Jawad Cup, congratulations. And never forget: Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.