Pages: Start with focus, succeed with discipline

People often ask me, “Bunny, which comes first—focus or discipline?” After decades of building our family business and working with teams, the answer is clear: focus comes first, and discipline follows. Focus gives direction; discipline gives strength. One without the other leads to frustration. Together, they create momentum and lasting success.

1. Why focus must come first

Focus is clarity. It is the discipline of identifying what truly matters and what deserves your time, energy, and resources. Without focus, discipline becomes directionless. You can work long hours, hustle hard, and pour your heart into the day, yet still make little progress, because you’re disciplined about the wrong things.

I’ve seen this truth up close. When Charlie, my second son, conceptualized Lantaw in 2012, he envisioned an experience unlike anything in Cebu: open-air dining, panoramic sea or mountain views, affordable prices, and heartfelt service. That clarity guided every decision.

The same is true with House of Lechon. Cheryl, my only daughter, spent the last decade relentlessly pursuing one goal: to make it the preferred dining destination for both locals and tourists. Her determination, eye for detail, and pursuit of excellence shaped the brand’s identity.

Their clarity and the discipline that followed were rewarded when both Lantaw (Compostela) and House of Lechon were included in the Michelin Selected 2026 Guide. Their success reinforces a timeless lesson: before anything else, get clear about what you want to build.

2. Discipline is the structure that

supports focus

Once you know your priorities, discipline keeps you on track. It is the commitment to do what you said you would do—even on the days you don’t feel like doing it. Focus sets the target; discipline pulls the trigger every single day.

Photography offers a perfect analogy: focus sharpens your subject, while discipline steadies your hand. Without focus, you aim at the wrong thing. Without discipline, the image becomes blurry. You need both, but focus always comes first.

This principle also shaped our decision-making in Thirsty Juices and Shakes. When we acquired the company in 1996, John, my eldest son, who runs it, was tempted to add more products to the menu. But he anchored the brand on one powerful idea: “Fresh is Best!” That focus guided every decision for 30 years. Discipline kept it consistent, relevant, and loved through generations.

3. Clarity before consistency

The danger of starting with discipline alone is simple: you might become a highly efficient worker climbing the wrong mountain. Focus ensures you’re moving in the right direction before discipline gives you the stamina to reach the summit.

If you’re struggling with consistency, step back. Review your priorities. Be ruthless about what matters. Say no to distractions. Only after you gain clarity should you build the habits and routines that bring discipline to life.

Final thoughts

Focus and discipline are not inborn traits—they are learned, practiced, and strengthened over time. Begin with clarity. Know what matters most. Then practice consistency by showing up every day for those priorities.

When focus leads and discipline follows, momentum builds. And momentum, in business and in life, is how success begins and endures.