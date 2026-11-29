Over the years, I’ve come to believe that success often comes to the most motivated person. I’ve seen people with modest means accomplish extraordinary things because they had the desire to learn and the determination to keep going.

I was already 50 when I started my entrepreneurial journey, after five years with Mobil Oil and nearly 24 with Manulife. At an age when many people were thinking about retirement, I was starting over. What I lacked in business experience, I tried to make up for with a willingness to learn.

One morning, I arrived early at the old Cebu Plaza Hotel in Nivel Hills to emcee a university event. I stepped onto the stage to test the microphone when someone approached me.

“Sir, may I know who you are?”

“I’m Bunny Pages,” I said. “I’m hosting the program this morning.”

He looked surprised. “But sir, I have a copy of the program here, and the emcee is not you.”

Someone had forgotten to tell me that another emcee had been assigned. I’d prepared for the event and come early. Now I had the morning to myself.

I could have complained or gone straight home. Instead, I asked myself, “What is the best use of my time right now?”

I drove to SM City Cebu, walked around and watched where shoppers passed. I spotted a space that looked ideal for our then-small business, Thirsty Juices and Shakes. I went straight to the leasing office. A good location was available, and we secured it that morning.

That location helped propel Thirsty forward. The business eventually grew to more than 150 stores. Had the program gone as planned, I would have spent the morning holding a microphone.

1. Motivation is a competitive advantage

If I had to choose between someone with greater talent and someone with a greater hunger to learn, I’d usually choose the second. Skills can be taught. The person who asks questions, listens to feedback and comes back the next day ready to try again can close the gap faster than you think.

2. A compelling purpose fuels motivation

What are you working so hard for? You might want to give your family a better life or gain the freedom to make your own decisions. As our businesses grew, I found more reasons to keep going. I could create jobs, help people develop and build something the next generation could carry forward.

3. Discipline sustains what motivation starts

I enjoy reading and exercising, but there are days when I’d rather skip both. Running a business is much the same. The work that keeps it healthy, like checking the numbers or following up on a customer complaint, still needs doing on the days you’d rather be doing something else.

4. Setbacks give you a choice

In tennis, after losing a point, I remind myself to play the next one. That morning at Cebu Plaza, I couldn’t change whose name was on the program. I could decide where to spend the next hour. Sometimes persistence means changing your plans while keeping your goal in sight.

Final thoughts

At 50, I could have used my age and lack of experience as reasons to stay where I was. I’m glad I gave myself a chance to find out what I could do.

The next time a plan falls through, ask yourself the question I asked that morning. What is the best use of my time right now? Then do something about the answer.