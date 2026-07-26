Pages: The best investment

At 13, I had an inferiority complex. I was shy, lanky, and I stammered. But instead of accepting my situation, I decided to do something about it. I took up bodybuilding, enrolled in speech classes, and even became a lector at Lourdes Parish Church in Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

Looking back, those investments in myself have turned out to be the best investments I’ve ever made.

Unlike the stock market, your value doesn’t have to go down. Unlike real estate, you don’t have to wait years for appreciation. Unlike a business, no one can take away what you’ve learned, the skills you’ve developed, or the character you’ve built.

Here are four reasons why investing in yourself offers the highest return.

1. Your knowledge compounds for life.

Money can be lost.

Knowledge compounds.

Every book you read, every seminar you attend, every mentor you learn from, and every lesson you gain through experience becomes part of who you are.

Don’t chase money. Instead, become so valuable that money chases you.

One of my favorite quotes says it best: “It’s better to be prepared and not have an opportunity than to have an opportunity and not be prepared.”

The more you invest in yourself today, the more opportunities you’ll be ready for tomorrow. An hour a day devoted to studying and mastering your craft is worth millions of pesos in the real world.

2. Better people make better decisions.

Our lives are largely the sum of our decisions.

The better we become, the better our judgment. We manage people more effectively, solve problems more creatively, and recognize opportunities that others overlook.

Success is rarely about making one brilliant decision. It’s about consistently making better ones.

Personal development improves the quality of every decision you make.

3. No one can take it away.

Businesses may fail.

Markets may decline.

Technology may change.

But your knowledge, discipline, reputation, and experience stay with you wherever you go.

These are assets that continue to pay dividends for the rest of your life.

That’s why, even at my age, I still read every day, exercise regularly, and remain curious. I consider myself a lifelong learner because growth has no expiration date.

4. The return reaches every area of your life.

Investing in yourself doesn’t just make you a better entrepreneur.

It makes you a better leader, spouse, parent, friend, and citizen.

As you grow, the people around you benefit as well.

The greatest investment doesn’t create returns only for you. It creates returns for everyone whose life you touch. That’s how I’m able to write this column week after week and came up with a book, Bunny’s Pages: 50 LESSONS from my entrepreneurial journey.

Final thoughts

The world’s greatest investor, Warren Buffett, once said, “The best investment by far is anything that develops yourself.”

I believe he’s right.

Your income may rise and fall. Businesses will have good years and difficult ones. Markets will continue to fluctuate.

But if you continue to improve yourself every day, you’ll always carry your greatest asset wherever you go.

So before you invest in your next business, property, or stock, ask yourself one simple question:

What have I invested in myself today?