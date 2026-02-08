Pages: The fear of failure

Every entrepreneur, every dreamer and every leader faces one invisible enemy long before the marketplace ever tests them: the fear of failure. It whispers the same doubts to all of us: What if it doesn’t work? What if I’m not good enough?

After decades of building our family business, I’ve learned something important: fear never disappears. But it can be understood, managed and even used as fuel.

1. Fear is a signal that you’re doing something that matters

You only fear what you value. You don’t get anxious over things that don’t matter. When fear shows up, it usually means you’re stepping into growth.

When we opened the first Lantaw in Cordova, Mactan in 2012, there were no guarantees. The concept was new, the location was inconvenient and the risks real. Fear sharpened our thinking but action led the way. That single leap eventually grew into multiple locations and today one of them is Michelin Selected. Fear was present, but it was never allowed to lead.

2. Failure is feedback, not a verdict

Some of my most valuable lessons were wrapped in missteps and disappointments. At first, failure feels personal. But when emotions settle, you realize it was instruction.

I’ve written often about confronting the brutal facts. Failure forces you to do exactly that. It challenges assumptions, exposes weak systems and shows you what needs fixing. You don’t need to avoid failure. You only need to avoid failing to learn.

3. Failure only becomes final when you stop moving

Many people fear failure because they confuse events with identity. If this fails, I am a failure. But a failed decision is not a failed person.

In business, a dish may fail. A store may underperform. A process may break. What matters is what you do next. Improve the recipe. Redesign the system. Retrain the team. As long as you keep closing open loops and moving forward, you are still in the game. You only lose when you freeze.

4. The most successful people recover faster

In my 30 years as an entrepreneur, I’ve noticed that winners are not those who never fall but those who rise quickly. They ask, What now? instead of Why me?

Resilience beats brilliance. Consistency beats perfection. Momentum beats fear.

Final thoughts

The real failure is not falling; it’s never trying. Fear stops more dreams than failure ever will.

Use fear as a signal, not a stop sign. Every meaningful business, every success story and every lasting legacy was built by someone who felt fear but chose to move anyway.