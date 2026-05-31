Pages: The fear you don’t face becomes your limitation

During the 2010 Philippine national elections, I was asked to moderate the presidential debate in Cebu. I was intimidated by the responsibility, but I accepted the assignment anyway. The event turned out to be a huge success and gave me greater confidence as a program host and public speaker. I often wonder what would have happened had I allowed fear to decide for me.

Fear is natural. It protects us from danger and sharpens our awareness. But in business and in life, the fears we avoid often become the limits of our growth.

Over the years, I have learned that four fears commonly hold people back.

1. The fear of failure

Early in my entrepreneurial journey, I delayed important decisions because I was afraid of making mistakes.

Eventually, I realized that failure is rarely the biggest risk. Inaction is.

Many of our business breakthroughs came from decisions that involved uncertainty. Some succeeded, others did not. Yet even the failures provided lessons that improved future choices.

Experience is often the price we pay for success.

What to do: Act despite uncertainty. Progress comes to those willing to risk being wrong.

2. The fear of rejection

As a life insurance agent in Bacolod in my early 30s, I had to face rejection several times a day. Yet I persevered and eventually went on to lead the sales team in Southern Philippines. In sales, leadership, and business development, rejection is unavoidable.

Clients decline proposals. Prospects say no. Employees resist change.

When we fear rejection too much, we stop pursuing opportunities.

The most successful people are not those who avoid rejection; they are those who understand that every “no” moves them closer to a “yes.”

What to do: Do not take rejection personally. Treat it as part of the process.

3. The fear of change

Everyone wants growth, but growth requires change.

We tend to hold on to what is familiar, even when it no longer serves us. In business, there were times when the numbers clearly showed that adjustments were necessary. Staying comfortable would have been easier, but comfort can become costly.

What to do: Face reality early and make changes before circumstances force you to.

4. The fear of letting go

Many leaders struggle to let go of control, old systems, or long-held roles.

I experienced this when I stepped down as CEO of our family business in February this year after nearly three decades. It was not easy, but leadership is not about holding on forever. Growth requires creating space for others to contribute and lead.

What to do: Trust people, develop them, and allow them to grow.

Final thoughts

Fear itself is not the problem. Avoiding it is.

The fears we refuse to confront today quietly shape the limits of tomorrow. Whether it is fear of failure, rejection, change, or letting go, the cost of avoidance is often greater than the risk of action.

The opportunities we miss, the decisions we postpone, and the open loops we avoid closing often become the very barriers that hold us back. Growth begins the moment we stop running from fear and start learning from it.

Success is not reserved for the fearless. It belongs to those who acknowledge their fears, face them, and move forward anyway.