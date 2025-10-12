Pages: The freedom of an open mind

There’s a powerful line from Dr. Wayne Dyer, an American self-help author and motivational speaker whose book Your Erroneous Zones (1976) sold more than 100 million copies, that has guided me through many turning points in life and business:

“Have a mind that’s open to everything but attached to nothing.”

At first, it sounds philosophical. But over the years, I’ve learned that it’s one of the most practical principles any entrepreneur can live by.

1. Stay open to everything

An open mind invites learning. It allows us to see opportunities others overlook. When I started my entrepreneurial journey at 50, I had no clear direction until my second son, Charlie, urged the family to buy a struggling restaurant—the Mooon Café in Guadalupe, Cebu City. That single decision, born out of openness and trust, launched us into the restaurant business.

The world today changes faster than ever; technology, markets, and customer behavior evolve by the day. If we stop being curious, we stop growing. Openness keeps us humble enough to say, “I don’t know yet, but I’m willing to learn.” That mindset separates those who grow from those who fade.

2. Be attached to nothing

Openness alone isn’t enough. We must also learn to let go of outdated habits, ego, and even past victories. Many entrepreneurs fail not because they stop working hard, but because they hold on too tightly to what once worked.

Attachment is the silent killer of growth. When we cling to the familiar, we block the flow of new ideas. I’ve seen businesses crumble because their owners refused to adapt. They were trapped by their own success stories.

3. Freedom in balance

To be open yet unattached is to live with both curiosity and calm. You welcome ideas without being enslaved by them. You pursue excellence without losing your peace when plans change. You enjoy success without being defined by it.

Final thoughts

In the end, Dyer’s wisdom is about freedom: the freedom to think clearly, decide wisely and grow without fear of loss or change.

So as you build your business and your life, stay open to everything but attached to nothing. That’s how we stay young in spirit, sharp in mind and free to evolve.