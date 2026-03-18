Pages: The gift of disappointment

Many years ago, I learned an important lesson about attitude, opportunity and perspective from what initially looked like a small disappointment.

I was invited to host a major event for a local university. It was scheduled at the old Cebu Plaza Hotel in Nivel Hills and I was told that I would serve as the emcee.

Naturally, I was excited, prepared myself and arrived early at the venue.

When I stepped onto the stage to test the microphone, someone approached me and asked politely, “Sir, may I know who you are?”

“I’m Bunny Pages,” I replied. “I’m hosting the program this morning.”

He looked surprised and said, “But sir, I have a copy of the program here and the emcee is not you.”

It turned out there had been a miscommunication. Someone had forgotten to inform me that another host had already been assigned.

At that moment, I had two choices: react negatively or accept the situation and move on.

I chose the latter.

1. Choose your response

Disappointments are part of life and business. The real question is not what happens to us, but how we respond.

Instead of feeling upset or embarrassed, I told myself, maybe this simply wasn’t meant for me today.

That simple shift in mindset allowed me to stay calm and think clearly about what to do next.

2. Ask a better question

Rather than dwelling on the mistake, I asked myself a better question:

What is the best use of my time right now?

Since I was already out, I decided to drive to SM City Cebu, which had just opened at that time. I walked around the mall, observing the spaces and the flow of customers.

3. Opportunity often appears unexpectedly

As I walked through the mall, I saw what looked like an ideal location for our small but promising concept then — Thirsty Juices and Shakes.

I immediately went to the leasing office and spoke with the leasing manager. Fortunately, the timing was perfect. The space was available and we secured a very good location right then and there.

That small decision later became one of the steps that helped Thirsty grow to over 150 stores today.

Looking back, I often wonder: what if I had stayed at the hotel or gone home feeling angry and insulted? I might never have discovered that opportunity.

4. Life has a way of redirecting us

A similar situation happened when we were searching for a location for our school, Playhouse Children Center and Bright Academy.

A large property had been promised to us, but the deal fell through. I could have reacted negatively or picked a quarrel with the owner, who happened to be a friend.

Instead, I chose acceptance again. Soon after, another property was offered by the same person, one that turned out to be even better. That became the site where we built the school that served families for over 20 years.

Final thoughts

Not every disappointment is a setback. Sometimes it is simply life redirecting us toward something better.

When a door closes, don’t waste energy forcing it open. Stay calm, stay positive and stay alert.

Because very often, the opportunity behind the disappointment is just waiting to be discovered.

Best regards,