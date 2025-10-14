Pages: The Gullas Tennis Cup serves and returns

JOHNVIC Gullas is the son of Jose “Dodong” Gullas. Jmi Gullas is the grandchild of Sir Dodong. For the past several months, I’ve been in constant touch with the two members of the Gullas family — Johnvic and Jmi. Our shared goal? To revive one of the country’s longest-running junior tournaments.

The Gullas Tennis Cup began in 1995 when Dodong Gullas, who played most afternoons at the Cebu Country Club, asked if we could start a tennis program to uplift the youth. Given our shared passion for the sport — same with his son, Johnvic — the Gullas Tennis Cup was born. That was 30 years ago.

Since then, thousands of young players have trekked to Cebu to compete. From 1995 until 2018, we held 23 editions of the event. But with the centennial celebrations of UV and The Freeman, followed by the pandemic in 2020 and the passing of Sir Dodong in 2021, the tournament was forced into pause.

This Friday, Oct. 17, the tournament returns — back to “serving” the tennis community. The 24th Gullas Tennis Cup will run until Oct. 20, with matches at Alta Vista and Citigreen — both indoor venues ideal for Cebu’s unpredictable weather. (Games are open to the public for free.)

A total of 180 entries will battle across nine categories: 10-under (unisex) and Boys’ and Girls’ 12-, 14-, 16-, and 18-under divisions. The event is sanctioned by PHILTA and classified as Group 2 — the highest-ranked in VisMin.

But beyond rankings and trophies, the Gullas Tennis Cup has always stood for something deeper: legacy.

Jose Rivera Gullas was more than a tennis enthusiast. He was an educator, a philanthropist, and a servant-leader. He believed that sports and education went hand in hand — that both could mold character.

Through the years, the Gullas Cup became a breeding ground for champions. Among those who once graced its courts were Niño Alcantara, the Siso siblings Niño and Em-Em Mae, Jacob Lagman, Jana Pages, and James and Oswaldo Dumoran — players who would later compete in national and collegiate events.

This year’s revival bridges generations. Johnvic Gullas, who now helps lead The Freeman, continues what his father began. His son JT and nephew Jmi are part of the new organizing team.

At a press conference in UV last June, Johnvic said the tournament’s comeback is a tribute to his father’s vision: “This is our way of honoring my dad and continuing his passion for sports and education.” Added Jmi: “My grandfather is no longer with us, but we are committed to honor his legacy.”

A special highlight this year is the introduction of the Fritz Tabura Award, named after the late longtime tournament director and beloved coach who passed away last May. It will recognize the most outstanding male and female players. His son, Jun Tabura, takes over as tournament director, continuing both the Tabura and Gullas legacies.

As we relaunch the Gullas Tennis Cup, it’s not just about competition. It’s about history. It’s about gratitude. It’s about giving today’s youth a dream to chase; to one day become the next Alexandra Eala.