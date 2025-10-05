Pages: The habits that build an entrepreneur

When people look at entrepreneurs, they often see only the highlight reel—the success stories, the awards, the lifestyle. What they don’t see are the quiet habits, the daily grind and the inner traits that make all of it possible.

In my own journey, I’ve learned that success doesn’t come from a single brilliant idea or a lucky break. Those help, yes. But what truly defines a successful entrepreneur are the traits and habits that are built and reinforced over time.

1. Discipline and focus

Without these two, you’re finished in business. Discipline is doing what needs to be done even when you don’t feel like it. Focus is knowing what not to do and saying no to distractions; even attractive ones. Many businesses fail not because of a lack of ideas but because the owners try to do everything and end up executing nothing well.

When we bought Thirsty Juices and Shakes in 1996, the temptation was to add all sorts of products beyond fresh juices and shakes. But we stayed disciplined with our “Fresh is Best” concept. That focus has carried it for more than 30 years now and counting.

2. Resilience and grit

Every business will face setbacks. I still remember our early years in the restaurant business, when some locations or concepts failed to deliver the results we hoped for. Painful? Absolutely. But those losses taught us lessons that later shaped better decisions on site selection, marketing and operations. What matters is not avoiding failure, but having the grit to get up, learn and keep moving forward.

3. Growth mindset and curiosity

Markets evolve, customers change, and yesterday’s solutions won’t solve tomorrow’s problems. The best entrepreneurs stay curious. They read, they ask questions, and they never stop learning.

4. Integrity and trustworthiness

This is the foundation of any lasting enterprise. Business is built on relationships—with employees, customers, suppliers, and communities. Lose trust, and you lose everything.

5. A bias for action

Momentum belongs to those who move. You can have the best plan in the world, but without action, it remains just an idea. I’ve found that progress comes from starting, even if imperfectly, and adjusting along the way. The “Universe likes speed” is one of my favorite mantras.

6. Adaptability

Rigid entrepreneurs don’t last. The world will keep changing, and the ones who survive are those willing to pivot, reinvent, and let go of yesterday’s formula when it no longer works.

Final thoughts

All these traits can be developed. They are not inborn gifts, but muscles that grow stronger with daily practice. Studies say it takes about 21 days to form a good habit. My experience tells me it takes a lifetime to keep sharpening them.

At the end of the day, entrepreneurship is not about a “big break.” It’s about the compound effect of small, disciplined consistent actions done day after day.