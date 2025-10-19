Pages: The speed of trust

In business, speed is everything. But there’s one invisible force that can either accelerate or slow everything down — trust.

When trust is high, communication flows faster, decisions are made easier, and projects move smoothly. When trust is low, everything drags. People double-check, question motives, and require layers of approval. The same task that could take a day stretches into weeks.

Best-selling author Stephen M.R. Covey calls this “the speed of trust” in his book of the same title. He says that when trust goes up, cost goes down, and speed goes up. When trust goes down, cost goes up, and speed goes down. I’ve seen this principle play out in every organization I’ve been part of, from my early days at Mobil Oil in Iloilo City, Manulife in Bacolod City and at Thirsty to today’s group of restaurant brands under The Pages Food Group.

1. Trust is an economic advantage

Trust isn’t just a moral virtue; it’s a measurable asset. In a high-trust environment, people don’t waste time defending themselves or second-guessing others. They focus on execution. Meetings are shorter. Relationships are easier. Work gets done. How is yours?

I’ve learned that trust begins with character and is sustained by competence. Character makes people believe in your integrity; competence makes them believe in your ability. Without one, trust falters.

When my children joined the family business, I realized that trust was not automatically granted; it had to be earned both ways. I had to trust them to make decisions, and they had to trust that I would support them when they did. That mutual confidence allowed us to move faster, delegate better, and grow stronger. Take it for granted and everyone suffers.

2. Rebuilding trust when it’s broken

Every leader, at some point, faces a breach of trust; whether through unmet expectations, miscommunication, or mistakes. The key is to confront it quickly. Avoiding the issue only widens the gap. Restoring trust starts with acknowledgment, followed by consistent behavior over time. And you can’t lip-talk your way out of it.

3. The trust dividend

When trust becomes the foundation of your business, it pays dividends you can’t measure on a balance sheet; loyal customers, dedicated employees, long-term partners.

Final thoughts

In the end, trust is the ultimate speed multiplier. It allows you to move through uncertainty with confidence, knowing that your word is good, your intentions are clear, and your relationships are strong. Go for it!