Pages: The words that kept me young

I have always loved poems and quotations that inspire and touch the soul. They’ve been an important part of my life for as long as I can remember. Over the years, I’ve collected hundreds of them. But if I had to pick two that had the greatest impact on who I am today, it would be “Youth” by Samuel Ullman and “The Salutation to the Dawn,” attributed to the Sanskrit poet Kalidasa.

These timeless works influenced my thoughts, actions and behavior since I first read and memorized them as a teenager. Their words continue to shape how I look at life and how I try to live it—with energy, hope and purpose.

Youth by Samuel Ullman

For decades, the poem “Youth” was misattributed to General Douglas MacArthur, but it was actually written by Samuel Ullman, a Jewish immigrant to the United States, in 1918. Its message is simple yet profound: youth is not a number—it is a state of mind.

“Youth is not a time of life—it is a state of mind. It is not a matter of ripe cheeks, red lips, or strong knees. It is a temper of the will, a quality of the imagination and a freshness of the springs of life.”

What struck me most is how Ullman describes the real causes of aging—not the years on the calendar, but the surrender of ideals, the loss of faith the rise of doubt and despair. His words remind me that I am as young as my faith, as old as my doubts, as young as my self-confidence and as old as my fears.

The Salutation to the Dawn by Kalidasa

The second poem, “The Salutation to the Dawn”, is much shorter but equally powerful. Its message: today is life itself.

“Look to this day! For it is life, the very life of life…For yesterday is but a dream, and tomorrow only a vision. But today well-lived makes every yesterday a dream of happiness and every tomorrow a vision of hope.”

This verse taught me the value of living fully in the present moment. In business and in life, it’s easy to get caught up in regrets of the past or anxieties about the future. But Kalidasa’s words remind us that what matters most is how we live today.

Both poems have been my companions for decades, guiding me through challenges, inspiring resilience, and reminding me that life is measured not by years but by how we live each day—with courage, hope, and faith.