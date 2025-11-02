Pages: United we build

In every family business, two powerful forces are always at work. One is enterprise — the drive to grow, innovate, and compete. The other is emotion — the pull of love, loyalty, legacy, and sometimes rivalry. When these forces move in harmony, they create an unshakable foundation. But when they collide, they can weaken what generations have worked so hard to build.

1. The power of unity

What truly sustains a family business isn’t just a strong product, clever strategy, or sound management; it’s unity. When a family stands together, the business stands stronger. When members trust one another and share a common vision, they build more than a company; they build a legacy.

Unity doesn’t mean sameness. It’s not about always agreeing, but about listening, respecting differences, compromising, and putting the greater good above personal interests. In every family enterprise, the greater good is the shared dream; the future is being built together moving forward.

2. When cracks begin to show

The real test of unity comes when success invites pride; even hubris. When opinions harden into positions, or when communication fades into assumption, cracks begin to show. These cracks appear not in the balance sheet but in relationships. And when the family weakens, even the strongest business can falter. I’ve seen it happen far too often; painful and costly lessons learned too late.

3. The glue called trust

Trust is the invisible glue that binds both family and enterprise. It grows from fairness, openness, and consistency. When there’s trust, accountability becomes natural. When there’s respect, even disagreements can strengthen instead of dividing. A family that communicates honestly and acts fairly builds an environment where everyone feels secure and valued.

4. Building belonging and legacy

A united family builds more than wealth; it builds belonging. (“like a safety net,” as my only daughter Cheryl once said.) It creates an environment where every generation feels part of something larger than themselves. This shared sense of purpose is what makes a family business endure through storms, crises, and changing seasons.

5. The real measure of success

In the end, unity is not the result of business success; it’s the cause of it. When a family is bound by trust, vision, and love, the business thrives. And when the business thrives, it strengthens those same bonds. That’s the beautiful cycle of a family that chooses to build together for generations to come.

The true measure of success isn’t just how far the business grows but how strong the family remains along the way.

Congratulations to House of Lechon and Lantaw (Compostela) of the Pages Food Group for making it to the Michelin Selection 2026 — a proud recognition of Cebuano excellence and world-class taste.