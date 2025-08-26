Pages: US Open mixed doubles? I’m for it!

IN NEW York, they tried something bold. And risky. They changed the way mixed doubles is played.

For the 2025 U.S. Open, half of the 16 teams didn’t qualify through doubles rankings. Instead, they got in because of their combined singles rankings. The other half received wild cards.

What did this mean? It meant the superstars of singles — Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Iga Świątek, Casper Ruud — found themselves on the doubles court.

This is a big deal. Why? Because the best singles players don’t play doubles anymore. Not like before. Back in the days of John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova, the greats played it all. Singles. Doubles. Mixed. To be complete meant winning across formats.

But today, with tennis more physical and grueling than ever, the stars rarely cross over. Singles is the priority. Doubles is left for the specialists.

That’s why this U.S. Open experiment is exciting. Yes, it has its critics. Doubles champions feel snubbed. This year’s defending champs weren’t celebrities. They were Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. They emerged victorious again, beating Świątek and Ruud in a dramatic final. Yet they were overshadowed by the singles stars.

British player Jack Draper even dismissed the event early on as “exhibition-like.” Later, as the intensity rose, he admitted it wasn’t.

And isn’t that the point? Anything new will be criticized. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

The U.S. Open organizers wanted buzz. They got it. Arthur Ashe Stadium sold out. Over two days, 78,000 fans filled the grounds. Said Patrick McEnroe: “It’s been a huge success to see the top singles players playing other top singles players alongside others.”

The matches were quick — best of three sets, sets played to four games, no-ad scoring. It freed up scheduling, a blessing with rain delays.

I know what it feels like to be in Flushing Meadows. I was there in 1999. I watched Serena Williams, only 17, win her first Grand Slam title. She beat Martina Hingis. I also saw Andre Agassi capture the men’s crown. I was with my dad, Bunny, and another father-and-son duo, Paquito and Fabby Borromeo.

But who were the doubles champions then? Who won the mixed? I didn’t remember. Did anybody care? (I looked it up: Ai Sugiyama and Mahesh Bhupathi won.)

Two decades later, that tells you something. Mixed doubles was forgotten. Not anymore. With Świątek lunging for volleys while Ruud covered the baseline, people are watching.

Of course, there’s a balance to be found. Don’t disrespect the specialists. Maybe next year the draw should expand? Make it 32. Give both the “true” doubles pairs and the singles stars a stage.

But as a fan? I’m all in. Tennis is entertainment. We want to see the best. If that means Raducanu high-fiving Alcaraz after a winning volley, then bring it on.

The question is: will the other Slams follow? Wimbledon, bowing to tradition, probably not. But the Australian Open? Noisy. Loud. Unafraid to innovate. January 2026 might just be next.