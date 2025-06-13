Pages: Velo Expo

IF THERE’S one place where carbon fiber meets camaraderie, it’s at the Velo Expo — happening this weekend (June 14-15, 2025) at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Now on its latest edition, Cebu’s premier cycling showcase began not with a business plan but with passion. In 2017, Michael Flores, a top architect and lifelong bike lover, founded Velo Expo. But the story started earlier — mid-2000s — when Michael and his cycling buddies would gather, swap rare parts and show off blinged-out custom builds.

“We had a knack for finding exotic components,” Michael recalls. “Our bikes told stories.”

From those garage-style meetups, Velo Expo evolved into one of the most awaited cycling events. With the support of friends, family and trusted brands, Michael turned a hobby into a movement. Special thanks to his wife Ann, who helped connect him to SM for the venue. Today, it remains a family affair.

“This year, both my daughters are spearheading the event,” said Michael. “So blessed to have this much support from the very people I draw my strength from day to day.”

A cycling fanatic myself, I’ve been to almost every Velo Expo since it started. I remember walking past rows of gleaming Colnago, Bianchi and Pinarello builds, chatting with cyclists, and spotting Attorney Goyo Larrazabal with his Pegoretti bikes on display. I joined a forum with Kristiane “King” Lim and Carlo Villarica at SM City Cebu. The Velo Expo is more than an exhibit — it’s an experience.

Each year, hundreds gather. Some fly in from Manila, others from Hong Kong and Singapore. Legendary builds like Ome Rodriguez’s 3.89 kg bike and Francis Lim’s featherweight disc setup have even gained international buzz.

“Each year, the joy of seeing old cycling friends meet up and making new ones is the main highlight for me,” said Michael.

Originally a bike display event, the Expo now features talks, forums, and launches. For 2025, the spotlight’s on innovation: road disc bikes, all-road builds, and mountain machines.

Tomorrow, Martin Ilagan, one of the country’s best bike fitters, will explain the science of proper bike fit. “There is so much more to bike fitting than just being comfortable on your bike,” says Michael.

Also on tap: a seminar by Asian Orthopaedic doctors — cyclists themselves — on keeping the body in top condition. Plus, Shimano will unveil a new product.

Michael’s love for cycling started in childhood, but it grew serious in the ’90s. For him, it’s therapy.

“Riding my bike is a stress reliever,” he says. “In many ways, cycling reboots and refreshes my mind from the daily stress. Even when travelling abroad, I would try to bring my bike. I find it more fun exploring new places by riding a bike. I get to experience each of these places more in a different perspective.”

Velo Expo is a celebration. Of bikes. Of design. Of community. And of the simple, timeless joy of riding.

Visit SM Seaside today and tomorrow. And to all the bike-loving dads out there: Happy Father’s Day!