Pages: Wemby vs. SGA

If you’ve been reading my columns for the past few years, you’ll know that I’m a Lakers fan. It started when the duo of Magic and Kareem won five titles in the 1980s. In the green (Boston) vs purple/gold contest, I chose the city that will host the Olympics in 2028. In the ‘90s, the allegiance shifted to Chicago because of everyone’s idol codenamed MJ. Then when LeBron transferred to the Lakers in July 2018, my love for the Lakers resurfaced.

But Los Angeles is in deep trouble now. They lost Game 3 yesterday and, without Luka, there’s zero chance they’ll advance. Sure, the OKC Thunder will march into the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Who will OKC meet? The San Antonio Spurs. After losing at home in Game 1 to the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves, they’ve rebounded to win the last two games. They should dispose of the T-wolves and win this series.

Which brings us to the matchup that basketball fans have been salivating to watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against Victor Wembanyama.

The 6-foot-6, 195-lb. SGA against the 7-foot-4, 235-lb. Wemby.

The MVP vs. The Alien.

And what’s interesting is that the announcement of the NBA MVP award will coincide when these two teams meet.

Who will win the MVP? I’m hoping it’s the Frenchman but, based on expert analysis, the Canadian will win his second MVP award in two years.

Will this give extra motivation to the MVP winner or to the loser?

I’d say to both. I watched the interview of Wembanyama the other day after they won Game 3 and he’s a highly competitive man. “I’m built for this!” he answered the panel of TV interviewers (Dirk, Steve Nash) when they asked him how he feels about these high pressure, playoff situations.

Wemby relishes these moments. And when he finds out that he is only No.2 in the ranking of this year’s best players, he’ll be extra motivated.

Can the Spurs beat the Thunder to advance to the NBA Finals?

Yes! If you recall, while OKC has a winning record against the other 28 NBA teams, it has a lopsided losing record against one team: San Antonio. They played five times and the Spurs won four times.

Try as hard as they did during the regular season, the Thunder had difficulty beating the Spurs. The main reason is Victor. His team was +47 in the 70 minutes that he played against the Thunder.

If he continues his dominating, shot-blocking self, the Spurs can upset the defending champs, march to the Finals and win the whole title — something the SAS last did in 2014 when Kawhi Leonard was the Finals MVP.

Exciting games ahead? Absolutely.