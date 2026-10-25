Pages: What does success mean to me today

When I was younger, success was easier to define.

A bigger income. A bigger business. A nice house. Several sports cars. Travel. More recognition.

There is nothing wrong with any of those things.

When you are building a career or a business, you need ambition. You need targets. You need something that makes you get out of bed every morning determined to do better.

But as I have grown older, my definition of success has changed.

Today, I measure it differently.

I call them my Five Freedoms.

1. Health

You can have all the money in the world, but if you don’t have your health, much of it becomes meaningless.

That’s why I exercise, watch what I eat and remain active even though I’m no longer CEO of our family enterprise.

Longevity is good. But healthy longevity is better.

2. Time

When you’re young, you trade time for money.

Eventually, you realize time is the one thing money cannot replace.

To me, success means having enough control over my time to do the things I enjoy and spend it with people who matter to me.

3. Money

Yes, money still matters.

Money gives us choices, security and the ability to help others.

But there is a difference between having enough and endlessly wanting more.

At some point, the question changes from “How much can I accumulate?” to “What can I do with what I have?”

4. Peace of mind

This has become increasingly important to me.

I don’t want unnecessary conflict. I don’t want to spend my remaining years worrying about things beyond my control.

I want to sleep at night knowing I did my best and tried to do what was right.

5. Respect and connection

Awards are nice. Titles are temporary.

What lasts is how people remember the way you treated them.

Did you help people grow? Did you keep your word? Were you kind when you didn’t have to be? Did your family know they mattered to you?

Those questions matter more to me today.

Final thoughts

Success changes as we change.

At 30, it may mean proving yourself.

At 50, it may mean building something meaningful.

Later in life, perhaps success becomes simpler.

Wake up healthy.

Have enough.

Own your time.

Be surrounded by people you love.

Sleep peacefully.

And know that somehow, somewhere, someone’s life became a little better because you passed through it.