Pages: What I hope to leave behind

Someday, all of us will leave behind everything we worked so hard to accumulate.

Our houses. Our cars. Our businesses. Our money.

Someone else will own them, manage them, or spend them.

That thought doesn’t make me sad. It simply reminds me to ask a more important question:

What do I really want to leave behind?

1. Not just businesses

I am proud of the businesses we have built over the past 30 years.

But businesses change. Brands come and go. Companies grow, merge, close, or reinvent themselves.

What matters more to me is whether we built an organization where people learned, grew and created better lives for their families.

If our people became better because they worked with us, then we built something more valuable than restaurants.

2. Not just money

I want my children to prosper.

But more than wealth, I hope they inherit the values that created it.

Work hard. Keep your word. Be disciplined. Respect people. Stay humble. Take care of the family. Never stop improving.

These are values I have tried to live by and pass on to my children.

Money can disappear. Values can create it again.

And perhaps the greatest inheritance we can leave our children is not financial security, but the character to succeed on their own.

3. Lessons worth passing on

One reason I started writing my weekly column and eventually my book was to share what life and business taught me.

I don’t pretend to have all the answers. I have made many mistakes along the way.

But if one young entrepreneur avoids a costly mistake because of something I wrote, or finds the courage to keep going because of one of my stories, then writing them was worthwhile.

Knowledge becomes more valuable when shared.

4. Memories that last

At the end of our lives, perhaps what remains are the memories we leave with others.

How did we make people feel?

Did we encourage them? Make them laugh? Help when we could? Show up when they needed us?

People may forget our achievements, but they seldom forget how we treated them.

I hope to be remembered not simply for what I accomplished, but for the lives I touched along the way.

Final thoughts

Legacy is not something we start thinking about when we grow old.

We build it every day.

In every decision we make. Every person we help. Every promise we keep. Every example we set.

I hope my children remember that I loved them.

I hope our people remember that I believed in them.

I hope readers remember lessons that helped them.

And when everything else is eventually forgotten, I hope people can simply say:

He worked hard. He tried to do the right thing. He helped others along the way.

And he lived a good life.

For me, that would be enough.