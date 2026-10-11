Pages: What really works in business

Over the years, I have read countless books and articles on what it takes to succeed in business.

Some emphasize innovation. Others advocate leadership, strategy, technology or organizational culture.

But what really works?

An article published in the July 2003 issue of Harvard Business Review, entitled What Really Works, offers a compelling answer.

The authors, Nitin Nohria, William Joyce, and Bruce Roberson, studied 160 companies over 10 years and examined more than 200 management practices.

Their conclusion was surprisingly simple.

Business success is not about chasing the latest management fad. It is about consistently doing the fundamentals exceptionally well.

They called it the 4+2 formula.

Looking back, I realize that many of these principles have guided how we built and grew our own businesses over the past two decades.

1. The four non-negotiables

The researchers identified four practices that successful companies consistently excelled in.

Strategy. Know where you are going, who your customers are and why they should choose you over your competitors. Without a clear strategy, even hardworking people can end up going in different directions.

Execution. A brilliant strategy is worthless unless it is implemented. I have always believed that execution separates the dreamers from the achievers. Ideas are easy. Getting things done is what counts.

Culture. Build an organization where people take pride in their work, respect one another and continuously strive to improve. Culture is not what you write on the wall. It is how people behave when nobody is watching.

Structure. Keep things simple. Define responsibilities clearly, empower people to make decisions and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy. As businesses grow, complexity can become their biggest enemy.

Notice something?

None of these principles is revolutionary.

Yet how many businesses practice all four consistently?

2. The additional two

The researchers found that successful companies also excelled in at least two of four additional practices: talent, leadership, innovation, and mergers and partnerships.

Interestingly, they did not have to excel in all four.

They simply had to choose the two that best suited their circumstances and competitive strengths.

There is an important lesson here.

You don’t have to be good at everything. But you must be exceptionally good at the things that matter most.

3. Consistency makes the difference

What impressed me most was the importance of consistency.

The researchers reported that companies following the 4+2 formula had a better than 90 percent chance of sustaining superior performance during the period studied.

That is a remarkable finding.

In my own entrepreneurial journey, I have learned that success rarely comes from one brilliant idea or one extraordinary decision.

It comes from doing the right things, day after day, year after year.

That is why I believe so strongly in discipline, execution and Kaizen—continuous improvement.

Small improvements, consistently practiced, eventually produce extraordinary results.

Final thoughts

The business world has changed enormously since 2003. Today, we have artificial intelligence, digital platforms and technologies unimaginable two decades ago.

But the fundamentals of building a successful business remain remarkably relevant.

Have a clear strategy. Execute it well. Build the right culture. Keep your organization simple. And focus on the strengths that give you a competitive advantage.

Before chasing the next big idea, perhaps every entrepreneur should ask one simple question:

Are we already doing the basics exceptionally well?

Because in business, as in life, extraordinary success often comes from doing ordinary things extraordinarily well.

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To order Bunny’s book, Bunny’s Pages: 50 Lessons from My Entrepreneurial Journey, send him a message at 0917 321 6224.