Pages: What’s holding me back?

Every now and then, I ask myself this simple but uncomfortable question: What’s holding me back?

Not the economy.

Not competition.

Not lack of opportunity.

Me.

After 30 years of building our family business as CEO and now stepping into a new role as chairman, I have come to see that the greatest obstacles are rarely external. More often, they are internal.

1. Fear disguised as logic

Fear rarely announces itself boldly. It does not shout, “I am afraid.” It whispers in reasonable tones:

“It’s not the right time.”

“We need more data.”

“Let’s wait a little longer.”

Sometimes those are wise statements. But sometimes, they are simply fear wearing a business suit.

When we launched new restaurant concepts years ago, there were no guarantees. When I stepped down as CEO last February 2nd, uncertainty was real. Fear was present in both moments. But clarity had to be stronger than fear.

If we are honest, what we call caution is sometimes hesitation. And hesitation, prolonged long enough, becomes regret.

2. Open loops draining your energy

In previous columns, I wrote about “closing open loops.” These are unfinished decisions, delayed conversations, postponed actions that quietly occupy mental space.

An unresolved issue with a partner. A performance problem left unaddressed.

A health habit you promise to fix “next month.”

Open loops create hidden stress. They dilute focus. They prevent momentum because part of you is stuck in what you have not completed.

Many people are not lacking talent. They are overloaded with unfinished business.

Close one loop. Then another. Notice how your energy returns and productivity soars.

3. Comfort that limits growth

Comfort is subtle. It rewards you for what you have already achieved. It convinces you that maintaining is enough.

But growth demands discomfort.

When I shifted careers at 50 and became an entrepreneur, I left stability behind. I took a risk. Comfort would have kept me where I was. Growth required stepping into uncertainty.

If you are no longer stretched, you may also no longer be growing.

4. An outdated self-image

Perhaps the greatest limitation is the story you tell yourself.

“I’m not ready.”

“I’m too old.”

“I’m not that kind of a leader.”

Those labels may have been true once. But people evolve. Businesses evolve. Chapters change.

The version of you that brought you here is likely not the version required for where you want to go.

Final thoughts

So ask yourself honestly: What’s holding me back?

Fear?

Unclosed loops?

Comfort?

An outdated identity?

You do not need a dramatic overhaul. Start small. Make one difficult call. Have one honest conversation. Take one uncomfortable step.

Momentum is built one action at a time. And once momentum begins and sustained, it becomes your greatest ally.

Very often, what is holding us back is not out there.

It is within.