Pages: What’s the difference between a response and a reaction?

Life is full of situations that test our patience, emotions and judgment.

A customer complains. An employee makes a costly mistake. Someone says something offensive. A business deal doesn’t push through.

How we handle these situations can make all the difference.

Over the years, I have learned an important distinction between reacting and responding.

A reaction is driven by emotion (negative). A response is guided by thought and judgment (positive).

Both may begin with anger, frustration or disappointment. The difference lies in what we do next.

1. Reactions are automatic. Responses are deliberate

Imagine an employee making a costly mistake.

Our immediate reaction might be to get angry, raise our voice or reprimand the employee.

But what would that accomplish?

The mistake has already happened. Getting angry will not recover the money.

A thoughtful response would be to understand what happened, identify the cause and prevent it from happening again.

After 30 years of running our businesses, I have learned that the first thing that comes to mind is not necessarily the best thing to say or do.

Even dismissing someone’s suggestion before hearing it completely is reacting and not responding.

2. Reactions focus on blame. Responses focus

on solutions

When customers complain, our natural instinct may be to defend ourselves.

We might explain that the restaurant was busy, the employee was new or the customer was unreasonable.

But none of these explanations changes the customer’s experience.

A better response is to listen, acknowledge the concern and take corrective action.

I have always believed that complaints are gifts and opportunities to improve.

Sometimes the customer who complains does us a greater favor than the one who quietly walks away.

3. Reactions seek immediate satisfaction. Responses consider consequences

There is satisfaction in giving someone a piece of our mind.

But that satisfaction is temporary. The consequences may last much longer.

An angry remark can damage a relationship that took years to build.

I have written before about trust being one of life’s most valuable commodities.

Trust takes years to build but can disappear in a moment of uncontrolled anger.

Winning an argument is not worth losing a valuable relationship.

4. Responding requires self-control, not weakness

Responding calmly does not mean allowing others to take advantage of us.

There are situations requiring firmness, confrontation and decisive action.

But we can be firm without being rude, and decisive without being angry.

One useful habit is to pause before speaking or acting.

Ask yourself: Will my words improve the situation? Am I acting on facts or emotions?

Sometimes a few seconds can prevent years of regret.

Final thoughts

At my age, I have come to appreciate peace of mind more than ever.

Not every criticism deserves an answer. Not every disagreement requires an argument.

I am reminded of my favorite tennis principle: next point, next play.

We cannot change what happened. But we can decide what to do next.

A reaction is what we feel like doing. A response is what we decide is right to do.