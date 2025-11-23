Pages: Where stress truly comes from

Many people believe stress comes from the outside: from deadlines we can’t escape, people we can’t control, rising competition, or problems that appear without warning. But through the years, I’ve learned something different: the most powerful source of stress isn’t external. It’s internal.

Stress is often the gap between what we need to do and what we’ve postponed. It’s the distance between our responsibilities and our readiness or capability. The wider the gap, the heavier the feeling.

1. The weight of unfinished business

In previous columns, I’ve written about “open loops” — the tasks we delay, the decisions we avoid, and the crucial conversations we keep postponing. These unfinished items quietly drain our energy. Even when we’re not consciously thinking about them, our minds are, holding them like open files on a computer, slowing everything else down.

Closing loops, even tiny ones, brings instant relief. You feel lighter. You regain mental clarity. Stress often fades not because life becomes easier, but because the mind becomes less cluttered.

2. The absence of systems

Stress thrives in disorder. It grows in chaotic schedules, unclear priorities, and last-minute scrambling.

My personal system is simple: if it’s my responsibility, I act on it immediately. I ask myself, What’s the first best action step?, and then I take it. Closing open loops is at the heart of this approach.

I also believe that a good life is built on good habits: consistent routines, calendars that are followed, daily exercise, planning, and momentum that’s intentionally created; not left to chance. Structure brings order, and order brings calm.

3. The inner battles we fight

One of the loudest sources of stress is the “little voice” inside us—the one that exaggerates problems, imagines the worst, and insists we’re running out of time. Left unchallenged, this voice steals our peace and magnifies our worries.

Managing emotions is a crucial life skill. We cannot control events, but we can control our interpretation of them. The mind can be our strongest ally or our toughest opponent. When that inner voice spirals, challenge it. Replace fear with facts. Replace assumptions with clarity.

4. Misalignment with our goals

Stress intensifies when our life moves in one direction while our goals move in another. We chase money when what we desire is peace. We pack our schedules when what we crave is time. We say yes when everything inside us wants to say no.

The best decisions are aligned with the Five Freedoms: health, time, money, peace of mind, and respect. When these are in balance, life flows. When one is neglected, stress rises.

Final thoughts

Stress is not a sign that life is falling apart. It is a signal; reminding us to pay attention.

Close loops. Build systems. Quiet the inner voice. Align your choices with your goals.

Stress isn’t meant to break us. It’s meant to wake us.