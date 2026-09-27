Pages: Why you should buy my book

I hope you will forgive me for using this week’s column to sell you something.

My book.

Bunny’s Pages: 50 Lessons from my entrepreneurial journey has now sold over 3,000 copies. More gratifying than the sales are the messages I receive from readers telling me that a particular lesson made them think, helped them make a decision or reminded them of something important they had forgotten.

So, at the risk of sounding like a salesman again, let me tell you why I think you should buy it.

1. It is not really a business book

Yes, the lessons come from my entrepreneurial journey. I spent five years with Mobil Oil, almost 24 years with Manulife Insurance Company and then became an entrepreneur at 50.

But the book is not about how to make your first million or build the next billion-peso company.

It is about the lessons I learned along the way; about discipline, leadership, people, failure, family, character, gratitude, faith and life.

Business was simply my classroom.

2. You don’t have to read it from cover to cover

There are 50 lessons (and, eight as a bonus), and each one stands on its own.

Read one over breakfast. Read another before going to bed. Open the book randomly and see what lesson you land on.

I deliberately wrote it that way because most people today don’t have the patience to read a 300-page management book.

I wanted something practical. Simple. Easy to read. Easy to remember.

3. These are lessons I paid for

Some lessons came from success.

Many came from mistakes.

After more than 50 years of working and doing business, I have discovered that experience is a wonderful teacher, but sometimes a very expensive one.

If someone can learn from my mistakes without having to make all of them himself, then perhaps this book has served its purpose.

4. Buy it for someone younger

If you are already successful, you may know many of these lessons.

Then buy the book for your children. Give it to a young manager. A graduating student. A struggling entrepreneur. Someone just starting out.

Maybe one lesson will arrive at exactly the right time.

Final thoughts.

I did not write Bunny’s Pages because I believe I have all the answers.

Far from it.

I wrote it because life has been generous enough to give me many experiences — good and bad — and I felt an obligation to pass on what they taught me.

More than 3,000 copies later, I am grateful that people are still reading it.

So, if you are looking for a book that can be read in small, meaningful pieces, gives you practical lessons drawn from real experience and speaks not only to your work but also to your life, I invite you to buy Bunny’s Pages.

Buy a copy for yourself. Keep it on your desk, bedside table or in your bag. Return to it when you are facing a difficult decision, starting something new or simply needing a reminder of what matters.

And if someone you love is beginning a career, building a business or searching for direction, give that person a copy. A single lesson may reach them at precisely the moment they need it most.

Not because I wrote it.

Buy it because, among these 58 lessons, you may find the encouragement, perspective or courage to build a better business, and, more importantly, a better life.

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If you’re interested in ordering Bunny’s book, please message 09173216224.