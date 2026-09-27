Pages: Will the Philippines ever host another Asian Games?

Like the Olympics, the Asian Games are held every four years. Today, the 20th edition of the Asian Games is underway in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture (Nagoya). The Opening Ceremony was held last Sept. 19 and the Closing Ceremony will be this Oct. 4.

Why is the Asian Games significant? Because our continent is the world’s largest. Asia has about 4.87 billion people — almost 60 percent of the planet’s 8.3 billion inhabitants.

The Asian Games started in 1951 in New Delhi, India.

The next edition? The Philippines! Yes, with President Ramon Magsaysay at the helm, Manila hosted the 2nd Asian Games from May 1 to 9, 1954. The event included 18 countries and 970 athletes. The main venue was the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and 20,000 spectators watched the Opening on May 1st.

Caloy Loyzaga and Larry Mumar led our basketball team that won gold. We had multiple gold medalists in swimming and boxing. In total, we won 45 medals (14 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze) and emerged 2nd overall (behind Japan).

The year 1954 was a glorious moment for Philippine sports.

Sadly, it’s been 72 long years since our one and only AG hosting.

Will the Philippines ever host the Asian Games again? No. At least not in our lifetime.

You need massive resources. Japan is the world’s fourth wealthiest nation. The budget for the 2026 Asian Games is $2.4 billion (or P146 billion). Given how much corruption goes into the pockets of our Filipino politicians, there’s zero chance we can raise this amount.

Speaking of money, the next two hosts (Doha in 2030 and Riyadh in 2034) are super rich. Qatar also boasts world-class facilities built for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Our best hope for hosting these international meets is the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

I’ve attended three Seag events. The first was in 2005 when President GMA welcomed over 5,000 athletes in Manila. I watched our tennis star Cecil Mamiit win gold over Danai Udomchoke.

Cebu also hosted multiple Seag events in 2005, including dancesport and sepak takraw. I remember going to Danao and, thanks to Boying Rodriguez and the Durano family, watching the mountain-biking competition.

Then, in 2019, again in Manila. With my daughter Jana, we watched tennis, women’s volleyball at Ultra and several other events. That year was special because we won the overall title.

Then last December in Bangkok, our family watched Alex Eala win the gold medal in the 33rd edition of the Seag.

Speaking of the 18th-ranked women’s player, Alex is the hot favorite to win gold this week in the Asian Games.

Historically, only three Filipinos have won the AG gold in tennis: Raymund Deyro, Felicisimo Ampon and Johnny Jose.

I had the privilege of getting to know the late Mr. Johnny Jose over many years, including his multiple visits here to Cebu. He was a true gentleman.

Now, decades later, Alex has a chance to bring back that golden moment. Go, Alex!