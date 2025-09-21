Pages: Without discipline and focus, you’re finished in business

If you want to know the odds of succeeding in business without discipline and focus, here’s the short answer: almost zero.

A great idea, access to capital, or even a lucky break might get you off the ground and keep you there for a while. But entrepreneurship is not a sprint; it’s a marathon of clarity, grit, and consistency. Without discipline and focus, your momentum will collapse, and so will your business.

Focus: Choosing what not to do

Focus is about knowing your priorities and having the courage to say no—even to good-looking opportunities. Success often belongs not to those who do everything, but to those who subtract distractions and double down on what matters most.

Years ago, my family partnered with a Korean company to run a recruitment app similar to Mynimo and Jobstreet. Hoping to scale, I asked then–Aboitiz Equity Ventures chief executive officer Montxu Aboitiz if they might collaborate. His response was short and sharp: “Bunny, sorry. That’s not in our strategic plans.” End of story. That moment taught me a lesson: real focus is about clarity and conviction, not chasing every possible venture.

Discipline: Doing what must be done

Discipline is what carries you forward when the thrill of starting up fades. It’s showing up early, keeping promises, solving problems, and grinding through the unglamorous work. In business, there will be dry spells, setbacks, and uphill climbs. Without discipline, you’ll quit too soon or restart too often. With it, you build endurance, and endurance delivers results.

Luck won’t save you

Yes, some entrepreneurs get lucky. A hot trend catches fire, a key investor writes a check, or timing falls in their favor. But luck without discipline and focus rarely lasts. A business built on chance is like a house built on sand: it looks good for a while, but it won’t stand the test of time.

Lessons from my journey

Every breakthrough in my family’s entrepreneurial journey has come from pairing discipline with focus. When we acquired Thirsty Juices and Shakes in 1996, we resisted the temptation to sell “everything under the sun.” Instead, we anchored the brand on one slogan: “Fresh is Best.” That clarity, reinforced by daily discipline, has kept it thriving for almost 30 years.

The same principle guided us in 2007 when my son Charlie convinced us to acquire the struggling Mooon Café in Guadalupe, Cebu City. We stayed focused on delivering memorable dining experiences. That focus has since expanded into Top of Cebu, Lantaw, House of Lechon, Maretes, and Mr. Sizzlers—brands built on consistency and execution, not luck.

Bottom line

Discipline and focus aren’t optional; they’re the bedrock of entrepreneurship. The good news? They’re not gifts you’re born with but habits you can build. Start with clarity. Practice consistency. Fight for your focus. That’s how you shift the odds of success in your favor — not by chance, but by choice.