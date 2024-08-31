Paglaum: The mental struggles and strength of mental health workers in a Cebu psychiatric ward

The center offers a range of services, including outpatient consultations in general adult psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, and forensic cases involving persons deprived of liberty with mental health issues, as well as in-patient crisis management, teleconsultations, and neuropsychological and neuropsychiatric evaluations.

With over 11 years of experience at the behavioral center of VSMMC, Villero has seen the changes of the department throughout the years.

“There have been a lot of good changes like we transferred to a better building. We are grateful for what we have right now kay we are able to accommodate more patients, bigger ang area for the outpatient department. We now have a pharmacy here. Before, the patients would go to the main hospital for their medications, but now, we have our own cashier, our social worker here. The services that we offer, mas daghan ma-cater,” Villero said.

Villero said the most important thing a medical health worker should build with patients is trust.

“Especially diri sa psych. Some of our patients are very paranoid and anxious. So you really have to build a therapeutic relationship. It’s important that you make them feel comfortable,” Villero said.

“Knowing that a patient has a safe space, it helps,” she added.

Being exposed to the difficult experiences shared by patients, Villero expressed that self-doubt is a constant challenge. Questions like “Will I be able to help? Will they understand me?” often creep into a mental health worker's mind, which is why self-awareness is also crucial.

“Simple breathing exercises in the day just to clear out your head. Starting your day on a clean slate. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important for my work,” Villero said.

“You have to learn how to set your boundaries nga I feel this way, but I need to put it aside first because now I’m the doctor. Now, I’m the therapist. Now, I am the healer,” she added.