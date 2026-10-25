PAGPTD holds golf for a cause

Golfers and supporters came together for a worthy cause as the Provincial Advisory Group for Police Transportation and Development (PAGPTD) held its inaugural golf-for-a-cause tournament at Club Filipino Inc. de Cebu Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

The tournament served as a fundraising initiative for the construction of a covered court that will support the humanitarian and disaster-response operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The project is being spearheaded by PAGPTD Chairman Julieto N. Flores, Chairman Emeritus Neulson Yuballos, and Ma. Teresa Chan.

The tournament winners were recognized during an awarding ceremony at Casino Filipino Waterfront Hotel, which began at 6 p.m. on the same day. A raffle draw also highlighted the evening’s festivities.

In his speech, Yuballos underscored the importance of the proposed covered court, particularly during calamities when the PNP plays a crucial role in delivering relief goods and assistance to affected communities.

The facility is envisioned to serve as a venue where relief operations can be organized, and aid can be distributed efficiently to disaster victims. / JBM