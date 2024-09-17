Painter dies after falling from condotel’s 17th floor

A PAINTER has died after reportedly falling from the 17th floor of a condotel building on Lapu-Lapu Street, Barangay Apas, Cebu City at 9:50 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2024.

The victim was identified by coworkers as Michael Isidro, 30, a resident of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, but originally from the Davao Region.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., head of the Mabolo police station, said they received a phone call about a person who had fallen from the building while working.

Police quickly responded, led by Police Staff Sergeant Bryan Bolongon, the investigator on the case, and found the victim already lying in the manhole of the building.

Joey Anonuevo, 26, a friend and coworker from Negros Occidental, said that they had stopped working overtime at 8 p.m. due to bad weather.

He said he was surprised to find that the victim had not punched out on the daily time record after their overtime work.

Anonuevo requested assistance to find Isidro and was shocked to discover the victim’s body with severe injuries from the fall.

According to Anonuevo, they always wore harnesses attached to the metal grills of the air conditioning units while working. They believe that strong winds, due to the bad weather, may have caused Isidro to be blown off and fall.

Caacoy said they will continue their investigation despite the initial findings showing no foul play.

Investigators found that the harness used by the victim was broken, which they believe was caused by the strong wind.

"Among tan-awon kung dili ba kuan ra kaayo ang ilang safety huyang ra kaayo ba, pun-an pa sa medyo hangin-hangin nahimong factor," said Caacoy.

(We will check whether the safety measures were inadequate or if the wind was a significant factor.)

The victim’s partner, known as Nene, finds it hard to believe that Isidro had an accident.

She was informed by her partner’s coworkers about the incident early in the morning Tuesday, September 17.

She urged the investigating police to thoroughly look into the incident to determine if anyone had pushed the victim, resulting in his death. (AYB)