‘Pakigbisog’: A Story of Sacrifice and Survival

IN THE heart of Cebu City, amid the noisy streets, two souls exist, trying to make ends meet despite their disabilities.

This video, titled “Pakigbisog,” is a story of sacrifice and survival. It delves into the lives of Cornelio and Wilma Estenzo, both senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), who eke out a living by selling bottled water, newspapers, and rags on the streets of Cebu City amid the scorching heat of the sun.

Watch this inspiring story.