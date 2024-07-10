Paknaan, Mandaue City to get medium-rise school building by 2025

Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Quano-Dizon announced on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, that Paknaan, the city's largest barangay, currently faces a shortage of classrooms. In response to this pressing issue, she sought assistance from Undersecretary for School Infrastructure and Facilities, Epimaco Densing III, to establish a new school.

Densing mentioned plans to build a structure ranging from one to twelve storeys, pending the results of a soil test to assess its capacity. This strategy aligns with a new policy shift aimed at densely populated local government areas.

The school will cater to both elementary and high school students. A four-storey building will include 20 classrooms, while a twelve-storey structure will accommodate up to 42 classrooms. (CAV)